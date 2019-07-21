Q. We have been talking to a couple contractors about installing a new roof on our 30-year-old home. When our house was built, we used a three-in-one asphalt shingle that has held up well, but it’s time to replace it, because we are seeing where the granules are wearing off. There are several upgraded shingle options today that are heavier and more appealing to look at. I have seen the increase in the use of electric solar panels on roofs, in the West mostly. Is this something I should consider when shopping for a roof? — Greg in Allen County
A. Asphalt shingles are still the overwhelming favorite for sloped residential roofs. Today’s laminated shingles are improved from standard three-in-one shingles of the past. They can handle severe weather, meet tougher energy efficiency standards and look amazing with many new styles and colors.
New roofing materials can now look like slate, cedar and other natural material and are more durable and have lower lifetime costs. Top of the line shingles have high wind and hail resistance.
These shingles have nearly tripled in demand in the last several years. The history of storm damage in the roofing market has led to the improvement of laminated shingles designed with a woven reinforcement to prevent shingles from tearing.
Some upper-brand shingles are rated to withstand 150 mph winds and golf ball size hail.
Considering photovoltaic solar panels for your home is another question all together. If you have some monies to invest into your home and are willing to have a long period of payback, solar is great. You will want to utilize all the funding options available and take advantage of the tax credits.
Indiana utilities are supposed to phase out net energy metering which will affect the payback period. But mark my words, solar is here to stay, and they have developed solar shingles to produce electricity.
The improvement we will see in the coming years will be high-efficiency storage systems like the Tesla Powerwall and mass-produced shingles for residential applications.
