While Dean was serving in Naples, Italy, as a teacher with the U.S. military, he and his wife left their two young sons with friends while they had a weekend away. The Catholic family took Brodie to church with them. When Sunday came around after his parents had returned, Brodie said he wanted to go to church. It wasn’t customary for Dean and his family, but Dean and his wife wanted to be good parents so they complied. Shortly after the service began, Brodie asked his parents, “Where are the doughnuts?!” Apparently the other family had a custom of getting doughnuts before the service! — Dean Halbfoster of Florida
Sara, 4, and her mother, Liz, were playing house together for an hour after school. Liz was becoming tired from getting up early and working all day and playing with Sara after school. “Sara, I need to stop playing house,” Liz said. “I’m old and now need to rest.” Sara responded, “Don’t worry, Mom, I’m new and have energy!” — Liz of Pennsylvania
Sara, 4, and Liz were sitting down for snack time after school and Liz gave her milk and fresh pineapple. Sara took a sip of milk and got a milk mustache. Liz thought it looked cute so she asked if she could take a picture. Sara replied, “No, I ate it” and Liz saw that Sara’s face was clean.
While Catherine and Diego and Oliver, 3, and Priscilla, 4, were eating lunch they heard horses go by, which often happens on the weekend. Priscilla and Oliver started waving and saying, “Hi, hi” to the group of riders. While waving vigorously to the men riding on the horses, Oliver exclaimed, “The horses are waving with their tails!” — Catherine of Santiago, Chile
Priscilla, 4, enjoyed a virtual birthday party with her friend from school Antonia, who turned 5. (Sadly, Santiago is on lock down again but for a number of weeks in-person classes were held.) In the gift bag that Antonia’s parents brought by for Priscilla was a large purple plastic ring. Priscilla proudly showed it off, and told me, while we talked by video, that she was married to Antonia!
