April is National Poetry Month — what better way to celebrate than with a poem written by your grandmother, Deb Hayden? Zach Hayden shared this photo from the recent St. John Lutheran School talent show. “My siblings and I did the same poem for a St. John talent show many ... many years ago, he said. Our Mom Says Our mom says: Children are noisy and messy and wild They’re goofy and silly and never quite mild They talk at the table when “Eat” they are told They spill lots of milk and make their mom old Their rooms are a mess Their clothes a mismatch They run in and out And yucky bugs they do catch They open the fridge and never close it You ask, “Who did that?” And nobody knows it “I don’t know,” is their favorite phrase They won’t brush their teeth Is it only a phase? But our mom also says: Children are presents, they’re gifts from above They need lots of training and bundles of love They hug you so tightly and they look up to you They love you quite simply No matter what you do They are God’s promise that life does go on That Christ is the foundation to build your life on Each child is a blessing No two quite the same A constant reminder of how Jesus came So LOVE us and TEACH us and SHOW us what’s right We’ll try not to bug you or make your hair white! Deb Hayden Kendallville