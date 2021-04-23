Hayden grandchildren

April is National Poetry Month — what better way to celebrate than with a poem written by your grandmother, Deb Hayden? Zach Hayden shared this photo from the recent St. John Lutheran School talent show. “My siblings and I did the same poem for a St. John talent show many ... many years ago, he said. Our Mom Says Our mom says: Children are noisy and messy and wild They’re goofy and silly and never quite mild They talk at the table when “Eat” they are told They spill lots of milk and make their mom old Their rooms are a mess Their clothes a mismatch They run in and out And yucky bugs they do catch They open the fridge and never close it You ask, “Who did that?” And nobody knows it “I don’t know,” is their favorite phrase They won’t brush their teeth Is it only a phase? But our mom also says: Children are presents, they’re gifts from above They need lots of training and bundles of love They hug you so tightly and they look up to you They love you quite simply No matter what you do They are God’s promise that life does go on That Christ is the foundation to build your life on Each child is a blessing No two quite the same A constant reminder of how Jesus came So LOVE us and TEACH us and SHOW us what’s right We’ll try not to bug you or make your hair white! Deb Hayden Kendallville

While Dean was serving in Naples, Italy, as a teacher with the U.S. military, he and his wife left their two young sons with friends while they had a weekend away. The Catholic family took Brodie to church with them. When Sunday came around after his parents had returned, Brodie said he wanted to go to church. It wasn’t customary for Dean and his family, but Dean and his wife wanted to be good parents so they complied. Shortly after the service began, Brodie asked his parents, “Where are the doughnuts?!” Apparently the other family had a custom of getting doughnuts before the service! — Dean Halbfoster of Florida

+++

Sara, 4, and her mother, Liz, were playing house together for an hour after school. Liz was becoming tired from getting up early and working all day and playing with Sara after school. “Sara, I need to stop playing house,” Liz said. “I’m old and now need to rest.” Sara responded, “Don’t worry, Mom, I’m new and have energy!” — Liz of Pennsylvania

Sara, 4, and Liz were sitting down for snack time after school and Liz gave her milk and fresh pineapple. Sara took a sip of milk and got a milk mustache. Liz thought it looked cute so she asked if she could take a picture. Sara replied, “No, I ate it” and Liz saw that Sara’s face was clean.

+++

While Catherine and Diego and Oliver, 3, and Priscilla, 4, were eating lunch they heard horses go by, which often happens on the weekend. Priscilla and Oliver started waving and saying, “Hi, hi” to the group of riders. While waving vigorously to the men riding on the horses, Oliver exclaimed, “The horses are waving with their tails!” — Catherine of Santiago, Chile

Priscilla, 4, enjoyed a virtual birthday party with her friend from school Antonia, who turned 5. (Sadly, Santiago is on lock down again but for a number of weeks in-person classes were held.) In the gift bag that Antonia’s parents brought by for Priscilla was a large purple plastic ring. Priscilla proudly showed it off, and told me, while we talked by video, that she was married to Antonia!

+++

Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family and encourage them to share their stories.

GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.

