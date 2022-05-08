KENDALLVILLE — An arrest in Butler involved a man allegedly firing a gun in the community was the most-read story of the week online at kpcnews.com.
Michael S. Hostetler, 46, of Auburn, faces a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.
Shortly before 2 a.m. on May 1, officers from the Butler Police Department were dispatched by DeKalb County 911 dispatch to a call of a man armed with a firearm in the 200 block of North Broadway. While officers were responding to that call, dispatch reported that shots were being fired, according to a state police news release.
Upon arrival, officers reported locating a man — later identified as Hostetler — on the property with a firearm. The news release said that officers reported that Hostetler was not cooperating with verbal commands.
At some point, one of the Butler Police Department officers fired a shotgun round in the direction of Hostetler. The news release said the officer’s round did not strike Hostetler.
One of the officers then employed a Taser on Hostetler, which was effective. Hostetler was taken into custody without further use of force. There were no injuries reported from this incident.
The story picked up more than 2,500 views online.
Here’s the most-read stories on kpcnews.com from April 28-May 4:
1) Auburn man faces charges in Butler shooting; no injuries reported — 2,582 pageviews
2) Accountability, honesty are cornerstone for living a new life — 1,951 pageviews
3) Butler man arrested on meth charges — 1,032 pageviews
4) Local man wins $1 million from Publisher’s Clearing House (2021 story) — 842 pageviews
5) Altona couple get new roof on their home — 738 pageviews
6) Thomas wins Republican nomination for sheriff — 721 pageviews
7) Auburn teen sentenced to 20 years for Castle Court shooting — 622 pageviews
8) Auburn detective case heading toward resolution — 603 pageviews
9) Writer feels once again asked to ‘do the right thing’ (letter to the editor) — 600 pageviews
10) Here’s why Kendallville has had a sewage odor recently — 594 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, a story about an Altona couple getting a new roof put on by Habitat for Humanitry, the shooting arrest and an election update were the top posts of the week:
April 28: Altona couple gets new roof on their home — 30,435 people reached, 117 reactions, one share, six comments
May 2: An Auburn man has been arrested during a shooting incident early Sunday morning in Butler. No injuries were reported. Indiana State Police detectives are investigating the incident — 7,211 people reached, 57 reactions, 17 shares, 19 comments
May 4: Gary Snyder cruised to victory in the Democratic race for the 3rd District congressional seat. Next up, he’ll face incumbent Republican Jim Banks in November — 2,240 people reached, six reactions, one comment
On the individual newspaper pages, a local philanthropist being recognized, the shooting case and primary election results were the top posts of the week:
May 3: (The Herald Republican) Chuck Sheets honored Monday night at City Hall — 2,674 people reached, 73 reactions, two shares, seven comments
May 2: (The Star) An Auburn man has been arrested during a shooting incident early Sunday morning in Butler. No injuries were reported. Indiana State Police detectives are investigating the incident — 1,754 people reached, 17 reactions, 14 shares, five comments
May 3: (The News Sun) Primary winners in Noble County — 754 people reached, eight reactions, one share
