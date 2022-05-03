To the editor:
My name is Paul Sykes. I grew up in Wolcottville and have lived in Noble and LaGrange counties for the majority of my life. I am writing this letter to apologize to our community. I believe that in order to continue to grow and become a better father, husband, son, brother and neighbor that I need to take responsibility for my actions. I have started this process already, but I have barely scratched the surface of clearing up all the wreckage of my past.
I have been published in this newspaper for my arrests of dealing drugs, counterfeiting money, check fraud, multiple vehicular pursuits from the police, and for discharging firearms. I have been in legal trouble for the majority of my life. I am an addict and alcoholic. By the grace of God, my sobriety date is Feb. 20, 2021.
When I think about all the damage I have done, I can't help but feel like it was another person that did all of it. But it was me. I was a miserable, self destructive, unhappy person. I was a coward that was being dominated by life and any challenges I had. I didn't care about myself, my family, my children, or my fellow human beings. My entire life had been a constant cycle of damage and more damage.
My goal for writing this letter is to accept responsibility for my actions. I believe wholeheartedly that accountability and honesty are the cornerstone to living this new life that I get to experience each day.
In the past, I have made decisions that defrauded other people and put lives in danger. I helped distribute poison into our community. I participated in criminal activity and encouraged others to do the same.
When I found myself incarcerated and looking at the rest of my life behind bars, I realized that I was the problem. I created my own problems over and over again. The fear, shame and pain I felt was indescribable. After all, innocent people got harmed and put at risk because of my actions. In that pain and shame, I found the courage to face the man in the mirror. I decided to get honest and own my mistakes, and take responsibility for them all. I sought help and support, and against all odds, God provided it. He has continued to provide throughout this entire process and I believe that I have found my purpose in life along the way.
Ultimately, I want to help others that are just like me.
But in order to do that, I have to continue to clear up the past and clean up the damage I have caused. To the people I have hurt or put at risk: From the bottom of my heart, you have my apologies. If there is any way I can make things right with you, do not hesitate to reach out to me.
To some, this letter may be received in bad taste. I may be seeking forgiveness from some that are not ready to forgive. Those things are out of my control. I still have to try to set things right.
I hope no one misunderstands what I am attempting to do. I am not making excuses for my behaviors. I don't want to justify what I have done, I want to own it.
Thank you to the newspaper if you publish.
Paul Sykes
LaGrange
