Carrying a heavy burden during this pandemic are parents of young children. The No. 1 weight on their shoulders is child care — the lack thereof.
Resources for beleaguered parents abound, but they can be hard to find.
With insights and ideas is Jenna Anderson, who was named the Early Childhood Education Coalition coordinator for Noble County in October 2021. Her focus is connecting Noble County parents and children with resources, but her work can be helpful for parents throughout northeast Indiana.
Here she shares information for parents and employers.
What is the biggest challenge facing parents of young children in northeast Indiana?
The lack of spots in affordable child care facilities. Most of the centers, ministries and homes are at capacity, or are unable to get to capacity because of staffing issues. Lighthouse Childcare and Learning Service in Ligonier has a waiting list of more than 40 families ... many of whom have multiple children. Many other facilities in Noble County, or just outside the county, have a wait list, though not as significant.
In Noble County, you can expect to spend more than $100 each week. If we look at a cost of $150 per week on average (depending on the age of the child), child care costs around $7,800 per year. “Affordable” child care is defined as spending 7% or less of your annual income on these costs. That means a family with a single child in care would have to make $109,000 a year for their care costs to be considered affordable. The median income for a family in Noble County is around $56,000. You can imagine how many families struggle to pay for care.
Facilities are unable to charge parents enough to cover the actual cost of providing care for children. So many child care providers are often some of the lowest paid employees, making an average of $10-$12 an hour, which circles back around to challenge No. 1, the lack of spots available, often due to issues hiring and retaining child care staff.
How can parents find assistance with child care funding?
Assistance with child care funding is difficult to get. We lost a Head Start location in Ligonier because the parents who needed care made too much money to qualify. We are finding the same trend with Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF) vouchers and On My Way Pre-K.
Right now, Build, Learn, Grow Family Scholarships are available and pay a percentage of child care costs based on income, which allows more families to qualify for at least some assistance, but those are currently only available through June 2022.
Because hourly wages have increased due to the need for workers in all areas of the economy, we need the federal poverty levels to increase to allow more families to qualify for assistance.
Why does quality child care benefit all residents of northeast Indiana?
Ages 0-5 are the most sensitive period for brain development. It’s hard to visualize, but a million neural connections are developed every second in a child’s brain between the ages of 0 to 3. The experiences a child has during this time will shape the architecture of the brain and allow the child to develop lifelong skills like problem solving, communication, self-control and relationship building.
Children who have quality early learning experiences do better in school, experience lower rates of depression and earn more over their lifetime than children who do not.
The losses we experience when not enough parents have access to child care, and children are not able to have quality early learning experiences have a huge impact. A recent Indiana University study showed that Indiana loses nearly $1.1 billion in economic activity annually due to child care related absenteeism and turnover. That is money that, if able to be reinvested, would make a huge impact in our economy.
Noble Thrive by 5 is working to turn these challenges around. One of the ways is by building relationships. We are working with our local providers to address their individual challenges and bring federal funding into Noble County. We are working with employers to see how they can make an impact on child care, which will in turn benefit them with less turnover and more engaged employees. We are connecting with schools, non-profits, and more who can help us make a difference in the challenges we face.
We have connected with other coalitions on a regional and state level to better understand funding, licensing and family support. We can learn from other coalitions which have existed long before Noble Thrive by 5.
Most of all, we are looking at how to create a strong child care infrastructure in Noble County. The success of our local economy and the future of new investments depend on it.
Where can northeast Indiana parents turn to find information about quality child care?
The Noble Thrive by 5 website — NobleThriveby5.org — has resources specifically for parents. There is a link to the Child Care Resource Network, which has a wealth of information for parents, including a Child Care Finder.
Before 5 is a great resource for parents and providers on quality early learning experiences and the importance of child development up through age 5.
Head Start and Early Head Start from Brightpoint are programs that give families a great foundation of early childhood education. Parents can also learn about the types of assistance available and whether they qualify for Build, Learn, Grow Family Scholarships, Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF) Vouchers, or On My Way Pre-K
How can parents find support groups?
There are a number of Facebook groups for people looking for care.
Many parents prefer in-home child care. While there are a few licensed homes in Noble County, a majority are unlicensed, and are harder to find. A Kendallville in-home provider started Childcare Seeks and Providers Indiana, which serves to connect families needing child care with centers, ministries and homes that have openings.
What are the best ways to find low-cost, preferably free, family-friendly activities?
Definitely through the libraries! Most, if not all, library activities are free. Pick up a monthly newsletter, subscribe to their email lists, and visit their website to see the events calendar.
The Kendallville Public Library even offers a free family pass to Science Central in Fort Wayne! Visit Noble County — visitnoblecounty.com — is a great place to find local festivals, attractions, events and more. One of my personal favorites is the Fairy, Gnome and Troll homes scattered through Noble County. By searching “Adventure Noble County,” families can find out where magical creatures reside, visit their homes and read their stories.
Having worked at the Kendallville Public Library for 19 years prior to becoming the Noble Thrive by 5 coordinator, I can tell you that libraries are so valuable to families.
All of the library systems in Noble County — Kendallville Public Library (Kendallville and Rome City), the Noble County Public Library (Albion, Avilla, and Cromwell) and the Ligonier Public Library — have free programs like Preschool Storytime, geared toward children in the 0-5 age range. You’ll find books, games, STEAM kits, and more that will give your child great early learning experiences at home. When you live in the county (and in some areas outside of the county) a library card is free.
In many cases, the libraries have eliminated or reduced overdue fines!
The following is information for boxes:
Kendallville resident starts
Childcare Seekers and
Providers Facebook Group
This private group, started by Michelle Kilburn of Kendallville, now has about 5,500 members. Many new posts are added daily, both from families looking for care and providers who have openings.
Kilburn knew there was a need — especially for home providers — to make sure that families could reach her and other providers when they were searching for care.
“When it first started I was only covering Northeast Indiana but as the group was a huge success I felt the need to expand it to all of Indiana,” she said. “Since Day No. 1 it’s been a great gift to help others find safe suitable care for their children as I spend a lot of time doing just that. I feel my opinion is valuable to others. A lot of families have reached out to me for advice and counsel.”
With only a one licensed center and a few registered ministries in and around Noble County, home care providers — both licensed and unlicensed — have become an important part of the need to keep parents working.
To find the group go to facebook.com/groups/1680206992198586
Network offers individualized
support, guidance for parents
The Child Care Resource Network’s Family Engagement Team:
• Provides guidance about what qualities to look for in a provider
• Holds weekly workshops for parents about caring for their children; for information go to thechildcareresourcenetwork.org/upcoming-workshops
• Answers questions related to your child’s development
• Offers individualized support for families
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.