I never desired to visit Georgia, or Texas, or really anyplace below the Mason-Dixon Line.
Our sons had other ideas for this content-to-be-Midwesterner.
That’s how we found ourselves in Austin, Texas, for the first time on a recent vacation.
Son No. 3 and his lovely, brilliant wife tolerated us for a week on a trip where we enjoyed a 30- or 40-degree temperature advantage over frozen Indiana.
Of course, a few months from now, when the temperature hits triple digits, Texans will be jealous of our 30-degree differential in the other direction.
The second half of February is a good time to see Austin. Flowers are blooming, fish are jumping, people are dining in outdoor cafes.
The same is true in Georgia, where son No. 2 already is tending his garden.
Both No. 2 and No. 3 live in towns that don’t really fit with the states that surround them. One nickname for Austin is “the blueberry in the tomato soup,” which refers to its blue-state politics in a sea of red.
Long ago, when being a southern Democrat meant something much different, Austin was the stomping grounds of former President Lyndon B. Johnson.
Today, Austin’s most prominent feature bears the name of President Johnson’s wife. Lady Bird Lake, which divides the city from north-to-south, was named in her honor after her death. She had served as honorary chairman of a project to beautify it. Long and narrow, it’s really a reservoir on a river, in spite of its name.
On our first full day in Austin, our son led us on a popular hiking trail along the lake. The clear-enough water allowed us to watch largemouth bass, catfish and turtles from the shoreline.
A route that twisted and turned even more than our son’s conversations led us to an overlook with an impressive view of Austin’s skyline across the water.
Our daughter-in-law works near the top floor of one of the tallest buildings, which is how she and our son ended up in Austin temporarily.
I was satisfied with the day’s jaunt to the overlook, but we continued on the trail, being passed constantly by runners, bicyclists and rent-a-scooters that seem to be scattered everywhere on the landscape. When we weren’t dodging them, we could watch rowing teams gliding across the lake.
We reached the public library downtown, where an open-air staircase winds six or seven stories through the center of the building, creating interior views not recommended for the queasy. It climbs to a rooftop garden for a stunning overlook of the downtown and lake.
This was much different than the climbs we took at Dan’s and Lisa’s former home in Boulder, Colorado, where you climb rocks, not stairs, to find inspiring vistas.
We appreciate that our boys have decided Mom and Dad need to see more of America. In addition to their present homes, they’ve taken us to San Diego, Nashville and Chicago.
However, the real reason we travel is to see our family, not where they live.
On our visits to Dan, I usually come away filled with advice on how to live.
Dan’s brain takes more switchbacks than any mountain trail. He’s full of suggestions on what to eat, when to sleep, how to exercise. I pick a few tips that I manage to follow for a couple of weeks before I go back to my old, self-destructive habits. I just can’t get excited about celery juice, even it will change my life.
Conversations usually feature a few revelations about what our sons did when they lived at home, unbeknownst to their clueless parents. This time, we learned that Dan managed to graduate from high school with honors despite never doing any homework. He then hid his potential for a decade before settling into a responsible job in outdoor apparel. He designed a spreadsheet that became a game-changer for his company, working so well that Lisa adopted it for her office, adding to her rapidly rising reputation with her employer. (Moral: Never give up on your kids’ abilities.)
Our Temporary Texans’ future is changing so fast that the next time we visit them, it’s quite likely to be in yet another new city. When they get there, Dan has schemed out how he’ll design the perfect home. After hearing his dissertation, I asked what we could do to improve our humble house in Auburn. “Nothing,” he replied. Not because it’s perfect, but because it’s hopeless.
OK. So when you build that ideal abode, be sure to include a room for Mom and Dad. Because if it’s warm where you land next, we’re coming for much longer than a week.
Dave Kurtz is editor of The Star in Auburn. He may be reached at dkurtz@kpc media.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.