Where is the COVID-19 pandemic alive and well and an imminent threat to American life?
“Uh, nowhere, Steve. COVID is so 2020-21,” you’re probably saying.
Well, you’d be wrong, of course. The answer is, of course, the U.S./Mexico border!
Title 42 is here to stay at the border for now, according to a 5-4 decision from the U.S. Supreme Court.
If you’re not familiar with Title 42, it’s an emergency U.S. health regulation that allows for suspension of normal entry procedures into the U.S. to prevent introduction of a communicable disease into the nation.
The Title 42 lever was pulled during the Trump administration in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. At the time, we were still pre-vaccine and COVID activity was really ramping up during the cold-weather months.
If you’d ask the average American — myself included — now, however, they’d probably say the pandemic is over or mostly over.
But not at the border! At the border it is still an everyday emergency, apparently.
The Biden administration has been looking to wind down and roll off its Title 42 enforcement, which has allowed border patrol agents to summarily turn back migrants at the border without any due process.
Under normal procedure, a person is allowed to show up at the border and make a request for asylum in the United States for reasons like political or religious persecution in their home country or threat of violence. Fans of “The Handmaid’s Tale” have seen that in action as women from Gilead make it across the Canadian border and are intercepted by patrol agents and then processed through a refugee center.
America has an asylum process to investigate the claim and determine whether there’s a legitimate reason to shelter the person or not.
Asylum has never been a really winning proposition. According to data from Syracuse University since 2001, about 40% of asylum seekers were denied in 2012 and that was the best it’s ever been. Less than half of asylum seekers were granted shelter by the end of the Obama administration in 2016 and that denial rate rose to more than 70% by 2020.
But with Title 42 in place, the border patrol is essentially empowered to ignore an asylum request and basically scoot people back over the other side of the border with no due process.
It’s no wonder why it’s popular on the right.
People like Attorney General Todd Rokita spent his first two years in office fighting health mandates and vaccine requirements and making dubious unfounded claims about the validity of COVID case and hospitalization numbers (which, in the grand scheme of things is falling toward the bottom of the Top 10 most clownish things he’s done so far), but he’ll also swear up and down that Title 42 measures brought on by COVID are absolutely critical to protecting American life, liberty and being able to yell at your school to try to strong-arm them into giving credence to your public education conspiracy theories.
Let’s be real. Title 42 has absolutely nothing to do with COVID any more. It’s now simply a backdoor to throttling an additional lawful method of entry to the United States through the southern border.
One side effect of such a policy remaining in place is that the U.S. has seen an increasingly large recidivism rate — people who were stopped once trying to cross and then caught a second time or more.
According to the American Immigration Council, in Fiscal Year 2021, 1-in-3 people apprehended at the border had already crossed the border and been stopped at least once before that year.
Among some groups, recidivism rates are even higher. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, half of all single adults from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador who are expelled back to Mexico under Title 42 are later arrested on a subsequent attempt to cross the border.
Apprehension numbers have spiked off the charts and are higher than in the past, but they’re also inflated by a lot of repeat contacts from stopping someone crossing the border, pushing them back, and then stopping them again on the next try.
Meanwhile, Rep. Jim Banks was raising an alarm this week, posting all kinds of border stuff. “Biden is causing 14,000 migrants per day” one retweet notes.
But after building more walls, implementing “Remain in Mexico” and summarily shoving people back over without any actual due process, can anyone be surprised that (as a different article Banks posted noted) there are 200,000-plus people sitting on the other side of the border waiting for a chance to get in?
If you put the drain plug in your tub and leave the water on, the water doesn’t go back up into the spigot. It starts pooling up.
Some people need a reminder, however, that this isn’t a bathtub. The people at the border are people, people often coming to America in search or safety and security.
The trip from San Salvador, El Salvador, to El Paso, Texas, is about 3,600 miles — the same as going from New York to L.A. ... and then to El Paso. No person makes that trip by car much less by foot for the fun of it. After coming all that way, who is going to just go “Whelp, that didn’t work, guess I’ll just hoof it back.”
It would be nice if everyone did it “the right way” as we so often hear, except without the acknowledgment that “the right way” is so badly broken too that there’s no reasonable expectation a person living in Central America today could get a legal visa within a year, much less five or 10 years.
For example, more than 100,000 legal immigrants — 28% of the family‐sponsored and employment‐based lines with quotas — waited a decade or more to apply for a green card in 2018, according to the Cato Institute.
I don’t profess to have all the right answers.
It’s a complex problem with many inputs, including things that aren’t easy to fix like poverty and widespread violence prevalent in Central America that are root causes of northward migration.
That being said, I’m fairly convinced that simply trying to slam the door and shrug our shoulders isn’t going to work. We’ve watched “The Wall,” “Remain in Mexico” and Title 42 just lead to a build up at the border.
It’s not solving the problem.
It’d be nice to get some plausible ideas at some point, but ringing the dinner bell to drum up anti-immigrant sentiment, scoring cheap political points and pining for our own Berlin Wall is easier, so I suspect we’ll see more of that in 2023 and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.