If Congress were to raise the eligibility ages for Social Security and Medicare, could that end up being a drag for business?
Earlier this week, I wrote in my column advising Republicans to tread lightly into “entitlement reform,” especially since a large portion of their voting base is made up of people who are already retired or quickly nearing it.
My No. 1 Twitter fan was quick to pour cold water on the prospect: “Steve … this is the old Democrat playbook to scare people. No one is going to cut social security. Quit trying to make a story out of nothing.”
Cuts? Well, for obvious reasons, Republicans have been less than forthcoming with details about what exactly they’d do, although consensus seems be that some of the talked-about changes to Medicare would likely result in premium hikes for most people.
That being said, while not technically a “cut,” increasing eligibility ages seems far more likely if the GOP goes a-tinkerin’.
That is right in the 2023 budget proposal from the Republican Study Committee, chaired by our own local Rep. Jim Banks.
“To address the increased demands on Medicare, the RSC Budget proposes aligning Medicare’s eligibility age with the normal retirement age for Social Security and then indexing this age to life expectancy,” the budget says about Medicare.
“The Social Security Reform Act would simply continue the gradual increase of the normal retirement age that current law has set in motion at a rate of three months per year until it is increased by three years,” it notes for Social Security.
The full-benefit eligibility age for Social Security is already 67, so we’re talking about going to 70. For Medicare, it sounds like an increase to at least 67, but then possibly creeping higher. And, if life expectancy goes up, the ceiling goes up too.
As a 36-year-old Millennial, I’m not shocked by this at all. I’ve often joked that my retirement plan is to die before retirement, because at the rate things are going either there won’t be a Social Security or the eligibility age will be 95.
Hyperbole aside, let’s talk serious for a moment about the prospect of a 70-year-old eligibility age for Social Security and 67 for Medicare. Let’s also not look at this from the angle of being a worker and having to suffer additional years toiling in the slag pit. We already know no one wants to work longer than they have to, so eligibility age increases simply suck for everyone.
But let’s look at this from the perspective of an employer, managing a workforce.
If such changes go into effect, you would reasonably expect most people will end up working until 70 in order to retire with full benefits.
So you’re employing a worker for three additional years, and picking up their insurance cost for an additional two years.
Some thoughts:
1) As we know, older individuals are more likely to have chronic medical problems or potentially be more likely to suffer a major, expensive medical issue.
The age increases alone would seem to suggest that businesses the nation over are likely going to incur more health cost holding onto these older workers, as they’d have to keep them on private insurance for two additional years. That’s also likely to drive up private insurance costs more for everyone else, too.
2) Older, tenured workers typically accrue significantly more paid time off. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, after 10 years of service, more than a third of workers receive 20 days or more of time off. For those with 20 years of service, 28% get more than 24 days of PTO.
That’s around 1/10th of a year or more your business is potentially doing without that person, and in an age of a shrinking workforce, how well do companies really absorb responsibility when people are out on vacation or sick?
3) I suspect younger workers are cheaper. How often is an older, tenured worker being paid the same as an entry-level employee? Or when you shed a senior manager, how often does the new person stepping into that role get the same salary?
There’s a reason companies frequently offer to “buy out” older employees into retirement when they’re looking to downsize — because younger employees are cheaper.
Cycling out veterans sooner must create savings over time that could be used to hire new staff or fund raises (or pad profit lines).
4) Is there a productivity difference? Baby Boomers will swear they work harder than Millennials and Gen Z. My generation will remind them of that the next time they can’t figure out basic computer functions and ask us for help.
This one’s harder to parse, but I would expect especially in industries requiring manual labor that younger workers might outpace older workers. So if jobs arefilled with older workers at a lower productivity for longer in lieu of hiring someone new, could there a dampening effect on output?
5) Do businesses invested in retirees see an impact? I wonder, for example, does an RV maker suffer if retirement age is now pushed back three years, so maybe that older couple delays purchasing a motor home with plans to travel the U.S.?
I guess this thought exercise is just a reminder that every action has an equal and opposite reaction. If you raise eligibility ages to save money on federal entitlements, the cost will manifest somewhere else.
Food for thought.
