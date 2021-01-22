This past month, we were blessed to spend time in Key West with my father, George O. Witwer, publisher emeritus of KPC Media Group; our son, Paul, who is a tennis instructor in Key West; and our daughter and son-in-law, Catherine and Diego, of Chile, and their children, Priscilla and Oliver. We practiced social distancing at Dad’s house, basically living on the porches, and wearing masks when we were indoors.
One night Catherine and Diego went out, just the two of them. As they were preparing to leave, I remarked on Catherine’s lovely red dress. “Catherine, you look great! I love your dress!” I said.
”I don’t like that dress!” Oliver, 2, said, fingering the two layers of delicate fabric. ”I don’t like it!”
A few hours later, when Catherine and Diego returned, Oliver beamed with happiness. “I like that dress! I like that dress!” he said. Obviously, what he hadn’t liked about Catherine’s dress was that it signaled his parents were going out! But now that they were back, he agreed that his mom looked great!
+++
Elementary school teacher Erika Katon last week shared this:
Erika: Let’s study this word! (The word was can’t.) What kind of word is this? (It is a contraction.) Remember what this special mark is called ...
Student: Aprostitute! (apostrophe)
Erika (Carmicheal) Katon is an East Noble graduate and former Kendallville resident.
+++
Tia, 3, came to her mother complaining that she wanted somebody to play with her. Her mother teased her and said, “There is no one here named somebody.” Then Chloe found two new toys to play with and name. Tia named them “Somebody” and “Somebody Else!” — Courney Zuehsow (mother of Tia) of rural Garrett
+++
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people.
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com
