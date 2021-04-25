After a surprising rerun of winter last week, it finally might be safe to say spring is here.
Green leaves and brightly colored flowers have arrived to set us free from the bleak landscapes of winter.
If I desire to see something drab, at any time of year, I can stroll past the parking lots near my office.
The color selection at a car dealership on the corner tends to be 90% neutral. I can’t blame the dealers, because a check of the public parking lot across the street shows they’re selling exactly what the customers want.
The public lot held 13 cars when I arrived Friday morning — 11 black or gray, one white and one wild-and-crazy person driving blue.
I don’t know why it took until now for this monochromatic mess to smack me in the face. A quick investigation found that black and white have been the most popular vehicle “colors” for years — virtually tied for first place, with each in the low 20% range.
Gray and silver check in next, at about 15% apiece. Add them all up, and these non-colors “decorate” nearly three out of four vehicles on our roads.
You could take a picture of America’s automobiles in black-and-white, and it would look the same as a photo in color.
“The world loves boring car colors,” declared one article I read on the subject.
This made me realize how odd my wife, Betsy, and I must look.
We own three vehicles — her wagon is red, so is our vintage El Camino, and my little coupe is an orange-ish shade of yellow. Park my car next to a school bus, and it looks as if the bus had a baby.
I drove red cars for 25 of the 30 years before I bought my yellow ride. My very first car was bright red, too.
While I’ve driven red for the majority of my time behind the wheel, Betsy has never bought anything but red cars, vans and wagons in all 46 years I’ve known her.
It struck me that maybe something subconscious attracted me to my wife besides her knockout eyes, hair and smile. At the time we met, she was driving a cute little red Ford Pinto hatchback.
I checked out some articles about the psychology of car colors.
“Red is often the color chosen by those who have a zest for life,” one writer said. “They are outgoing, aggressive, fun and impulsive — or they’re someone who wants to be those things!”
“There’s definitely an element of sensuality that goes with red,” another car-color expert wrote.
No wonder I fell head over heels for that red Pinto gal.
Red is not a completely radical choice for cars, however. It ranks right alongside blue in popularity at about 10% apiece.
Yellow, on the other hand, comes in at way below 1%.
I didn’t go completely off the rails to buy a yellow car until my 60s.
Ford’s official name for my car’s paint color is “screaming tangerine.” I’ve been shopping at the same car store since the late 1970s, so they know me well. When I bought my tangerine baby, someone at the dealership said, “It’s the perfect car for him.” Now, I’m wondering if that was meant as a compliment.
But I make no apologies. A “professor of color theory” wrote, “Yellow and gold are the colors of joy and happiness. So, if this is your car’s color, you definitely live by the mantra, ‘Don’t worry; be happy.’”
She added, “You may also be young — or young at heart.”
“They have a sunny disposition,” another writer said about yellow-car owners. “A person who chooses yellow really knows that they’re going to be noticed, and they usually have a great sense of humor.”
On a more mature note, the color professor said if you drive yellow, “You are imaginative, wise, have a good sense of humor and a great mind for business.”
To prove that last point, I got a $5,000 price cut on my car because the dealer began to realize that nobody else was going to buy it with such an outlandish paint scheme.
But nothing beats the bargain I found when I met a beauty who drives crimson cars. We marked 46 years together last weekend. It turns out that our car colors were the clue to our compatibility, all along.
