KENDALLVILLE — An obituary for a Fremont man who died in a motorcycle accident topped the most-read list on kpcnews.com this week.
Obituaries sometimes make the Top 10 list week to week, but this is the first time in recent years, and maybe ever, that one topped the weekly chart.
Readers clicked in to read the obit for Tyler Szapkiw, 28, more than 2,200 times.
Szapkiw, 28, Fremont, was operating a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the area of the 2200 block of West Orland Road at a high rate of speed, said a report filed by Indiana State Police Trooper Dan Burkey. It was about 9:30 p.m.
Szapkiw failed to negotiate a curve in the road, ran off the roadway and struck a utility pole. The force of impact snapped the utility pole in half.
Szapkiw was not wearing a helmet. Arriving officers found him unconscious and suffering from serious head injury. Steuben County Emergency Medical Service personnel arrived on scene and provided initial medical assistance. Szapkiw was flown from the scene by Lutheran Air to a hospital in Fort Wayne, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Here’s a look at the Top 10 most read stories of the week from April 21-27:
1) Tyler Szapkiw (obituary) — 2,207 pageviews
2) Auburn teen sentenced to 20 years for Castle Court shooting — 1,399 pageviews
3) Garrett man arrested on child molestation charges — 1,258 pageviews
4) Man arrested in Auburn on drug charges — 1,244 pageviews
5) Paul Bettany was ‘embarrassed’ to be mentioned in Johnny Depp’s libel trial (entertainment wire) — 753 pageviews
6) Here’s why Kendallville has had a sewage odor recently — 698 pageviews
7) Pleasant Lake Elementary School beach given away — 601 pageviews
8) ‘We’re not Carmel,’ but why? (column) — 503 pageviews
9) Commissioner’s math doesn’t add up (letter to the editor) — 450 pageviews
10) Brian Welch (candidate Q&A) — 443 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, posts about housing prices in the region, a DeKalb teacher finishing in the Top 2% at the Boston Marathon and a meth dealing arrest were the top posts of the week:
April 25: More often people are having to come to market with above-average income if they’re hoping to buy, or especially build, a new home as the housing market remains tight and prices continue to spiral upward — 28,545 people reached, 10 reactions, four shares, 11 comments
April 26: (Shared from The Star) DeKalb County runner has good showing at the Boston Marathon — 5,844 people reached, 71 reactions, five shares, three comments
April 27: (Shared from The Star) DeKalb County law enforcement arrest man living in an Auburn storage unit — 5,140 people reached, five reactions, eight shares, one comment
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, posts about a new principal joining Angola Middle School, the Boston Marathon runner from DeKalb County and a notice about a train blocking Kendallville’s railroad crossings were the top posts of the week:
April 22: (The Herald Republican) Angola High School Assistant Principal Nancy Irwin is replacing Ryan Bounds as the new Angola Middle School principal — 2,294 people reached, 23 reactions, seven shares, one comment
April 26: (The Star) DeKalb Middle School teacher Mark Beckmann completed the Boston Marathon in 2 hours, 40 minutes and 55 seconds — 6,599 people reached, 130 reactions, six shares, eight comments
April 27: (The News Sun) Use S.R. 3 or Allen Chapel Road if you need to get across the tracks in town tonight — 6,238 people reached, 33 reactions, 61 shares, 16 comments
