”Sing to the Lord with grateful praise; make music to our God on the harp. He covers the sky with clouds, he supplies the earth with rain, and makes grass grow on the hills.” (Psalm 148-7-8)
The other morning, when I awakened, I had “Singing in the Rain,” on my mind. Now, I am not very young, however, I still have that “something in me,” that just wants to sing and dance and be happy!
It is hard some of these days to keep focused on happiness due to a lot of stress, which we all are dealing with these days. I lay in bed for a while, my mind dreaming of my dancing and singing years ago.
My son and I use to go to the grocery store together when he lived at home, and when we would go back by the vegetables some stores used to have the veggies sprayed with water, and when the water came on Gene Kelly’s voice could be heard singing ... yep, that is right, “Singing in the Rain.” So my son and I would join right in, after all, he was a ballet dancer and was really animated and had a very nice voice. (I guess all of that hard work and “practice,” whenever he could, paid off. He is an entertainer, singer and dancer.) He is also a barber in Tennessee and I think of Perry Como, as he was also a “singing barber.” What fun I used to have watching his TV show and singing along with him when I was a little girl.
Now I sing along with my son on his CDs. He even asked me to join him and his friend, a minister, at the Munchie (when it was called that) in downtown, Fort Wayne. We sang “I Saw the Light.” Love that song. Oh, how I love that word light ... I think of our Father, at the mention of that word!
Needless to say, I lay in bed imagining I was dancing in our Father’s rain. The sun was shining in through the windows gloriously lighting up the whole bedroom. I felt warmth in my soul and felt so much love from Heaven above.
Being outside when our Father’s Sunlight is shining down upon us is a very warm and loving way to spend a morning. Perhaps, if there is a “little sprinkle of raindrops,” He is offering us a drink of freshness, of a morning, kissed by dewdrops or those soft drops of gentle Love He sends to us during a lazy summer, fall, spring or even winter day.
He is “lighting us up” with His light of unconditional love. I am sure He would love to hear a song, from our hearts being sung to Him. A “New Song of Hope,” that is on our minds and in our hearts, during these days of so much of the “unknown,” in our lives. I am sure of His Love for me and mine. We just need to turn all of our worries over to Him and we will get through whatever darkness may try to “muddy” our lives with, from time to time.
Sing, love, rejoice, pray, then listen to what our Father has to offer to each of us.
Our Father refreshes His natural and animal world all about us and He, I am thinking, wants us to get out in the fresh air ... allowing us to feel the sunlight of Heaven, opening our hearts and souls and encouraging us to drink in that “sunshine and feel those raindrops” of a new day ... while we pray for the “dark clouds,” which are not from Heaven, that hang over us, from time to time, to dissipate in a shower of hope and love. May we be the kind of children our Father encourages each of us to become.
So, please join me, this week, if you will: sing a bit, dance a bit or sit and move your feet. I still try to make this “old body” of mine get up and move and groove to the joy that surrounds me, that our Father sends to all of us.
May our Father bless you, your family and any animal companions you may have.
Have a blessed upcoming week. May you see the light and the joy bursting forth from your soul and share it all around to those you meet ... just like our Father spreads His sunlight and refreshing showers over all of us.
