At Topeka Elementary School, Jen Kramer’s fourth grade students have new books — in German — thanks to Leo Karst and his friend Nico who were winners on a game show in Germany.
Leo, who lives in Birkenfeld, Germany, near Stuttgart, was an AFS exchange student at East Noble High School for the 2015-2016 school year. Steve and Jen Kramer of Kendallville were his host parents.
Leo and Nico — both of whom have studied and traveled extensively abroad — decided to use their winnings to promote literacy and international understanding in communities with which they have a connection. Leo became the largest contributor — by far! — to Jen’s ongoing “Book Buddies” program, which for a number of years has involved people in the community sponsoring books for her students to keep.
Jen bought story books in German with English translations and also books with common German/English sayings. She has Amish, Arab and “English” students.
“The kids are so excited to start, and I haven’t even received the books yet!” Jen said in her email to me in February, right after she told them about Leo’s gift.
To embrace their Arabic culture, she also bought a book with animal names in Arabic, so the students can learn how to write a few words in Arabic and say their names.
Jen and her students have had video calls with Leo so that he can read the German to the kids and help them with the language.
Following his year at East Noble — which included being president of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council and launching an International Festival at the Kendallville Public Library — Leo returned to his studies, focusing on business and also obtaining an apprenticeship. He stayed active in leadership, and in 2019 was elected to the local city council for a five-year term. He is attending a university in Edinburgh, Scotland (virtually) in international business.
This past Sunday Jen came over so that we could video with Leo. He told us that in December he and Nico were invited to be contestants on a TV game show in Hamburg in northern Germany called “Five Gold Rings.”
Leo said it involved answering questions such as, “How many teeth does a kid have when 4 years-old?”
I asked him if he got it right. He said no — but people told him he will get it right when has kids!
There was no live audience because of corona. They won 7,500 Euro (about $9,000).
“I thought of me having the opportunity for learning languages and international experiences,” Leo said. “I wanted to do something in my community here in Germany and at my second home (northeast Indiana) so I thought about Jen.”
From Germany to Topeka to Namibia, hundreds of new books in many languages are in libraries, classrooms and homes. His local library in Germany now has books in 15 different languages because that is how many languages are spoken in the community it serves.
Jen used the money to buy “two books for each kid and they are having a hey day!” she said, adding that after their first Zoom call with Leo the first question the students asked her was, “Does he have a girlfriend?” He does: Nina, 20, who is studying business administration and communication and works for an education book publisher.
I asked Leo about his political views. He said he is in the CDU (Christian Democratic Union) party led by Chancellor Angela Merkel and he is a fan of hers.
“But I do care more about local government,” he said. “It’s more about the city: Do we need a new school? When things get on a bigger level it is, of course, more difficult.”
Leo said this past Oct. 3, he was invited to represent his state in a ceremony celebrating Germany’s reunification, and that is when he decided to join the CDU.
In response to my questions, Leo said they are still on lock down in Germany and schools are closed. “But we are all healthy, most of us,” he said. “For my family in Brazil (his mother was born in Brazil) it is much worse ... hopefully the vaccine will now go faster. I believe toward summer and fall all will be back to normal (in Germany).”
His sister is pregnant so he was able to get the vaccine because she could nominate two of the baby’s contact people to be vaccinated.
The decision by Leo and Nico to use their winnings to gift books in various languages is generous, practical and symbolic. Books open minds and open doors. The knowledge obtained through reading helps provide the skills needed for a good future. Books can be the ticket for travel: whether you are a tourist, an exchange student or an armchair traveler in the comfort of your home, library or classroom.
A big “Danke (thank you)” to Leo and Nico and to teachers, libraries and host parents everywhere!
Note: For information about volunteering or possibly hosting an exchange student for all or part of the coming school year visit afs.org.
