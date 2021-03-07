”Perfume and incense bring joy to the heart, and the pleasantness of a friend springs from their heartfelt advice.” (Proverbs 27:9)
A thought came to me the other day about how many people I have met over the years who have the same names as saints. Again, I am not Catholic, but as I have said before, I taught in a Catholic school, years ago, as a young woman.
I was especially fond of one of the nuns who spoke to me about the saints, especially St. Anthony. Yes, I know a very nice man by the name of Anthony. There is my friend Rita, who has been my friend for more than 33 years; Charlotte Ann, my friend of 51 years; Nicholas (I have known two) very caring men in my life, and one I dearly, dearly love, my son, and John, who I have only talked to on the phone recently. A stranger that was especially kind.
All of these people and there are more that have come into my life, have befriended me; been my “confessor,” or so to speak, at times; been my angels on earth; lived through painful times with me; gone beyond what anyone would expect of them; no matter how large or how small a “task,” they were there for me.
I love the Prayer of St. Francis, and try to say it daily and really think about what the words mean. We all can become so caught up in our own little world that we forget how much other people may need us.
Being guilty of that, I have been thinking very spiritually about the words in this lovely prayer, and what they mean to me.
How often do we reach out to others when we want someone to listen and then console us; to love us and not put forth our own effort to reach out and love them; and how often do we think about asking God to grant that we may not be so selfish, but think of others before we think of ourselves?
I am not judging ... I just am realizing how unthoughtful I have been over the years, perhaps seeking more for myself than reaching out to others when they are in need. It is never too late to try and be “all we can truly be” as God calls us to be and serve Him.
As an animal advocate, as I love them so much ... I sit here trying to type as my precious Daniel, kitty, is keeping one paw on the keyboard and encouraging me to “turn in for the night” at 6:43 a.m. Yes, he is my Precious One of God as well, as he likes to come and lie beside me when I pray.
We need to remember how much St. Francis loved the animals and treat them with the love and respect he did.
This coming week, please think upon all the loving and wonderful friends, and yes, animals, God has brought into your life, and stop and reflect on the gifts you have received because someone has been there, right beside you, loving you, unconditionally, as animals do, and your friends as they faithfully love you and rejoice in God’s creations that bring you hope, healing in body, mind and spirit and think upon what you can do to serve our Father in Heaven.
“Lord, make me an instrument of your peace, Where there is hatred, let me sow love; Where there is injury, pardon; Where there is doubt, faith; Where there is despair, hope; Where there is darkness, light; Where there is sadness; joy, Oh Divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console; To be understood as to understand; to be loved as to love. For it is in giving that we receive; it is in pardoning that we are pardoned, And, it is in dying that we are born to eternal life. Amen.” (Prayer of St. Francis)
So let us all try and be thankful for our loving friends and let us, also, try to be that “Perfume and incense that brings joy to their hearts.” (Proverbs 27:9)
May God bless you, your family, and any animal companions you may have.
Please pray for me as I pray for you.
