My first forays into journalism were when I was 9 years old and we had just moved to Kendallville from New York City.
We lived on Kendallville’s North Main Street, a few blocks north of The News Sun office. I was co-editor of a newspaper with our next door neighbor, Toni. Our main coverage area was about three houses.
Dad, a South Bend native, came to Kendallville because of the opportunity to be the editor of The News Sun and buy it when the owner, Mrs. Merica, died. A widow, she was in her late 90s and none of her descendants wanted to own a newspaper. That was great news for my father who longed to be a newspaper editor and publisher.
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, as they say, so one of my pursuits, besides sewing clothes for my Betsy McCall, was running a newspaper with Toni (sometimes spelled Tony).
I had forgotten about it until I found copies (mostly typed but sometimes handwritten) in my mom’s file cabinets. Mom and Dad have both passed on and we are going through their Mott Street home of nearly 60 years. Sorting through closets, drawers, shelves, files and desks — often using a magnifying glass — we go back decades — sometimes centuries. For the most part, everything we unearth unleashes memories. Sometimes it is quite emotional; a few times I have laughed harder than I have in ages.
Terry is an amazing help. This week, seated on a floor at our house, surrounded by photographs, papers and newspaper clippings, he commented that “every family should have its own library (for archiving family history).”
It is slow going. I remind myself to treasure these days with my siblings.
We are beginning to think Mom and Dad saved everything and that includes nearly everything they inherited from their parents ... and their parents’ parents.
Overall, I am grateful for this instinct of theirs to keep everything — especially when I find items that pertain to me, such as my first forays into journalism.
Here are a few excerpts from Toni’s and my newspaper. I did not correct spelling and I have left out most last names. None of the newspapers have a date more specific than a day of the week.
I didn’t know the year until I discovered that one of the newspapers stated that school would start Wednesday, Sept. 5. I looked it up online and Wednesday, Sept. 5 would have been in the year 1962, making me 9 years old.
These news items are in no particular order (because I have no way to put the newspapers in order).
Little George Booth just finished a sundae and is waiting to play on Wright’s tire. (Illustration by Toni of a little boy with a smile beside a tire swing.)
Tony just got back from visiting her relitives.
Weather: Fair and clear Sat.
Mrs. Witwer loves to ride an bike. As seen in picture. (Line drawing by Toni of a smiling woman on a bike.)
Grace planted a flower. Please don’t trample it. Thank-you. (Line drawing by Toni of a flower.)
Read The News — unaacurate weather — cartoons. That is this News Paper.
Herman (Toni’s father) is expecting a birthday.
Notice! We will have a speicial edition today they are scenes from the King and I. (Several pages of line drawings followed.)
Toni and Grace made a white cake mix. It was supposed to be a double layer cake. It was Tonis dads birthday cake. When it was finished the top layer cracked, so they told Peggy to go ask Mrs. Wright for toothpicks so they put them into the cake so it would not fall apart, but they were wrong. It almost toppled over. Grace and Toni almost cried. The frosting did not cover the whole cake, because it all went in the cracks. It was a very tasty cake.
Peggy and Reane are selling marbles that they do not like. They are 1 cent apiece. They are going around door to door.
Tonis dad caught a 4 or more Pound Bass, last night. Toni caught most of the bluegills, they weighed from 1/2 pd. on. They also lost the fishsack in 20 ft. of water, and dady fished for it for 2 hours while Toni fished for bluegills. Dad finally got he it he said that that was just pure luck. Altogether they caught 14 bluegills and 2 Bass.
We have a subscriber in Kentucky.
Reminder! If you would like to see a teddy bear about 3 ft. long and no eyes, come to Grace’s house it weighs about 8 lb.
The Wrights have moved to Florida. Their address is ... They would appresheate if you wrote them.
This newspaper will be published only on weekends. There will be no comics today.
Vicki and Sally made ice cream desert today.
Vi and Marsha are making an Indian book.
Susan has got her pict. from Ill. Come to ... if you want to see it. Susan is also going to Legineor, Indiana to work and will be home over the weekend.
Sally Witwer is having a birthday tomorrow. No party is planned.
Vote for C — H — for county sheriff this fall.
We will try to type this newspaper everyday. We think it lookes much Better. Don’t You? Any suggestions we would be happy to hear from.
Teresa Andersack is babysitting for the Witwer children till tonight. Mrs. Witwer went to Kentucky.
Herman and Toni went squirrl hunting this mourning and shot 1 large squirrel. They are going fishing tonight.
Mrs. Witwer got home last night very late from Kentucky.
School starts Septermber 5, Wednesday.
Sally Witwer and Grace Witwer were transvered from Central School to North Side School.
Susan’s family got a new car last night.
Advertisements: Sally Witwer has a newspaper. We will have Nancy comics. It is 6 cents a week. You get 3 newspapers. We have mackup weather. It you think it is more interesting than Graces and Tonis you shouldd subscribe. If you ever want to stop, just say I want to stop. To subscribe, contact Miss Sally Witwer or Miss Vicki ...
Grace Witwer has some real Indian mocasins. She has a peive of Indian jewerly. To see them come to 515 N. Main St. Her grandparents got them from a Indian reservation, in Wisconsin.
Most everything is fine here on North Main Street.
Update: Just as I was finishing this column, my younger sister Vi dropped by. She saw all the old newspapers on my desk and exclaimed, “I remember those! You made me type them!”
I have no memory of ordering Vi to type the newspapers (she would have been only 6 years old) but if that is the case, I will attribute most of the misspellings to her. Frankly, she did a great job for 6 years old!
