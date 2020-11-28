Please read Matthew 26:30-35; Luke 22:54-62
What makes today’s believer susceptible to the greatest fall? Is it lust? Greed? Envy? I daresay that it’s something far greater than this — it is self-righteousness.
There are great number of Christian believers who are complacent in their faith and believe themselves to be unshakable and steadfast in their faith. And although this is a great accomplishment, it can lead to our greatest downfall, causing us to sin. What is meant by such a statement? By what authority can someone make such a bold statement?
In order to answer this question, one must first look at the passage which is provided for you in this article. In the Matthew passage, we see Jesus talking with Peter and informing him that he is going to be denying his relationship with Jesus. Peter argued that he would never betray him and that he would die for him. Jesus went on to explain to him how he has been singled out by Satan to be put through this great test of faith and devotion to the son of God. Peter was overconfident and even bullheaded in his self-righteousness; thinking that he could not be offended to such great friends to deny his love and devotion towards Christ. And in the Matthew passage, we see great love of Jesus as he shares with Peter two great truths: the first being that Jesus is praying for him and the second being that Jesus assures him that he will return to his love and devotion of following Jesus.
Why would Satan desire to woo Peter away from Jesus? The answer to this is simple: Jesus has already informed Peter that he will be the foundational rock of the church which Jesus is establishing on earth and Satan was trying to destroy it before it even established. The unfortunate thing for Peter is that he was very stubborn and at times would refuse to listen to reason. Peter’s attitude at times, although being very bold, let him into having some rebuttal moments from Jesus. Peter thought too highly of himself and his faith towards Jesus. Some believe themselves to be untouchable by temptation and spiritual attacks.
What Peter experienced, as we see in the Luke passage, is a great fall from grace because he thought too highly in the righteousness he believed himself to have. What Peter discovered was that his self-righteousness tricked him into a false sense of confidence.
When Peter falls and denies Jesus, we see Jesus looking directly at Peter with great love and compassion in his eyes watching Peter’s self-confidence and righteousness melts away. Then we see the true beauty of Peter’s heart towards Jesus: he wept bitterly. This is a significant line because it shows great remorse and at the same time great love and devotion towards Jesus. Because of Peter’s response, we can now see what Jesus saw before the denial even took place, Peter’s great love towards him. This fall from grace; for a lack of better term, assisted Peter to understand that no matter how righteous we may feel or how close to God we believe ourselves to be, we are all susceptible at any given moment to fall from grace. If we think too highly of our relationship with Jesus and do not see the true need for continual grace and mercy, to be ever vigilant towards our own temptations and shortcomings, we can expect our home fall from grace.
Have you ever wondered why so many religious leaders fall from grace when it seems like they are so close to God? Sometimes, pastors and religious leaders feel complacent in their faith and blind themselves to the truth of how close they are to deny Jesus in one form or another. They fail to see how they compromise to the ways of the world without even realizing that they are straight so far away from Jesus. They convinced themselves that because they love Jesus so greatly, that they could not possibly be affected by common sin. Yet time and time again, we see adulterous affairs, embezzlement of church funds, domestic violence, abuse of power and so many other things from “leaders of the faith.” (This is not to say that all pastors and religious leaders give in to these; this is just to point out that these things are on the rise and that these religious leaders have to come to self-righteousness as a religious leaders of Jesus time had done.)
It is when one has attitudes like this that they are humble as sin reveals itself. How we respond to that revelation determines the true heart of the believer: is there a great remorse because of the fact that we let down the one that we love most or is it remorse that we got caught? This is the reason why we must forever be on guard and humble in our relationship with God. Just as Jesus warned Peter of his upcoming failure; God also warns us that we are also susceptible to sin on a regular basis and that we should be mindful to heed God’s prompting.
We must realize that we are always one breath away, one thought away, one attitude away, and one action away to give into the sinful nature that we always possess; even after we receive Jesus Christ into our hearts as Savior and Lord. As noted throughout the entire Bible, the greatest of biblical heroes have fallen short numerous times even after walking intimately with God. We are no different from that. Please guard yourselves well: lean not on your own righteousness, but purify yourself in the righteousness of Christ. Allow him to be your focus. Stay humble and realize your vulnerability in today’s world. Note what tempts you the most and guard your hearts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.