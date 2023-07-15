Q: Two years ago, we added a concrete patio and roof structure to the back of our house facing the lake. The roof provides protection from the sun and rain, plus is good looking with an exposed truss-style gable end. All the porch interior roof and gable are cedar finished and is a great addition to our standard vinyl sided, aluminum soffit house exterior.
Since it was built, we have had a problem with large carpenter bees drilling holes into the exposed cedar. At first, we didn’t want to kill them, just get them to go somewhere else.
We have tried caulking the holes and now are spraying the holes with insecticide with no luck, they keep coming back. Now our cedar ceiling has holes all over it and it’s unsightly. Do the bee catchers that I see advertised work? Do you have any other recommendations? Scott in Coldwater
A: Carpenter bees are common in our area and yes, they can be a real problem when they are boring holes. They do this to make a nest to hatch more bees and rarely are they vicious biting bees, not like wasps or nesting honeybees.
They generally prefer untreated or stained wood, so my first suggestion would be to put a good coat of stain or varnish on the exposed wood of your porch. The bees are useful pollinators so if you have flowering plants around you house, I would not want to kill them.
Yes, there are commercially available sprays that are not harmful to them, but discourage them from drilling nest holes. They also say that vinegar water spray will discourage them from visiting your porch.
I recently saw someone who had bee catchers, which is basically a cedar box with the same diameter holes drilled into the bottom edge of the cedar that allows them to crawl up in, and they fly into a jar mounted on the bottom. They told me that they have had the traps for the last two years and have only gotten one bee.
Myself, I have a cedar-sided home in the woods and have always had a problem. When I discover a boring bee hole, I spray into the holes with a natural insecticide and caulk the holes in. Yes, every year or two I re-stain the fascia of my house and this seems to discourage them for another year.
