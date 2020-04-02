So here we are, 12 different men and a savior. To review last week, we looked at Peter and Andrew. The first two called to follow the Lord.
In Mark 3: 13-18, we read:
Jesus went up on a mountainside and called to him those he wanted, and they came to him. He appointed 12 that they might be with him and that he might send them out to preach and to have authority to drive out demons. These are the 12 he appointed: Simon (to whom he gave the name Peter), James son of Zebedee and his brother John (to them he gave the name Boanerges, which means “sons of thunder”), Andrew, Philip, Bartholomew.
Bartholomew mentioned last here, is also mentioned in Matthew 10:13, Luke 6:14, and Acts 1:13. He is never mentioned in the Gospel of John. There is a mention of Nathaniel, so there are scholars that firmly believe that Nathaniel Bartholomew is the same person. One is his first name, and the latter being his middle name. When the apostles are listed three out of four times, Philip and Bartholomew are listed together or one right after the other. We know that Jesus sent out the followers in teams of two and so we assume they could have been a pair or had some different sort of relationship.
Apostle means messenger, or as we see with these men, the first missionaries! In history, there is a Bartholomew mentioned that traveled the world. Eusebius of Caesarea wrote that Bartholomew preached in India. Eusebius is known as the “father of church history.” The biggest thing we know is that he had a close relationship with Jesus. That is the most essential thing that matters.
So, let’s talk about Philip for a moment since he was listed with Bartholomew.
John 1:44 “Philip, like Andrew and Peter, was from the town of Bethsaida.” This is a town by the Sea of Galilee. Philip appears in the Gospel of John. There is much debate on where and what his mission looked like after the death of Jesus. There is something we know for sure, he told others.
So now what? Telling is way more complicated in some ways and more accessible in others. For those of us that can, we need to be writing those we love and letting them in on this good news we know. I have a letter from one of my mother’s friends during a difficult time where she spelled out all the ways she saw the Lord in her life when there had been chaos. It was comforting then and is now.
What a gift you could give to someone right now in these times! Share some good news with someone you care about today ...w e certainly have time now!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.