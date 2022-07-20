Republicans have 39 Senators serving in the Indiana General Assembly and the one they picked to author the bill seeking to dial back Indiana's abortion access is LaGrange's Sen. Sue Glick.
It raises the question, why pick Glick?
Why tap District 13's representative? LaGrange County had just three of the state's 8,414 abortions in 2021. There were 15 from Noble County and eight in Steuben County, meaning Glick's district had just 0.31% of the state's abortions last year.
There's undoubtedly a political calculus at play here, so it got me thinking about why Republicans might have called Glick's number. Here's some thoughts on why this makes sense:
Glick is a woman
From the top, it seems fairly obvious that the GOP might want a woman to carry this bill. Why? Because it throws a little cold water on the common criticism of "men making decisions about women's bodies." (That being said, there are six female GOP senators to 33 men.)
Glick is a senior senator
Glick has been serving in the Senate since 2010. She's not the most tenured Senator and not even the most tenured woman in the Senate — District 50's Vaneta Becker has been there since 2005 and District 42's Jean Leising since 2008 (and she also served eight years from 1988-1994) — but Glick chairs the natural resource committee, is a ranking member on both agricultural and corrections and criminal law and has a seat on the notable judiciary committee among other assignments. None of the other GOP women have a committee resume like that.
She's also carried some headline-making bills for the state in the past, such as heading up Indiana's effort to finally pass a hate crime law.
While I'm not privy to all the ages of the senators either, I would venture that if Glick is not the oldest among the GOP Senate women, she's close, which leads into the next point:
Glick is (maybe) nearing the end of her service
Glick won re-election to her third full term in 2020. The seat comes open again in 2024 and I wouldn't be surprised if she chooses not to run again.
She's not a lame duck, by any means, but I suspect any potential fallout from those unhappy with the law — which, let's be honest, that's almost guaranteed to be most people because whatever the bill is will be too far for some and not far enough for others — will be short-lived if she exits politics two years from now.
Granted, even if she does seek to run again, the odds of a Democrat defeating her is effectively 0% in this heavily conservative district.
Glick is an attorney by trade
Glick's a lawyer, so she has an innate advantage in crafting law over those who didn't complete their juris doctor degree. When you need the wording to be particular, especially on something so likely to be thrust into appeals courts the second it is passed and challenged 100 times over by the American Civil Liberties Union and others, it can't hurt to have an attorney at the helm.
Fort Wayne Sen. Liz Brown, one of the other six women in the Senate, is also an attorney in good standing with the Indiana bar, but...
Glick is more moderate
Glick has consistently been slightly more center-aligned than the rest of the GOP caucus. Make no mistake, her record is still strongly conservative, although in this day and age, some in the new far right-wing of the party would label her as a RINO — Republican in Name Only.
The American Conservative Union Foundation, host of the Conservative Political Action Conference, creates an annual scorecard of federal and state lawmakers tracking their voting record on ACUF's conservative priorities and Glick is one of their lower-rated members, ranking 71% lifetime, 59th of the 65 Indiana GOP Senators rated all-time.
Glick is more likely to break rank on party lines, for example, when she was one of nine GOP Senators to vote against repealing the state handgun permit requirement earlier this year.
And this last point is really what I think ties all the other ones together.
If Indiana is going with anything short of an all-out ban, putting it in the hands of a more moderate author makes sense.
It's probably not a bad idea, either, considering GOP internal polling showed that Hoosiers, while conservative, are generally more moderate in their views than more polar opinions floating out there. Support for exceptions for cases of birth defects and potential health harm to the mother topped 60%, while more than 77% supported a rape exception and 87% supported exceptions for pregnancies that could cause the mother's death.
Does Sen. Brown, for example, who is much more staunchly anti-abortion and more generally right-leaning than Glick, want to have her name on a bill that allows exceptions for this or that? Also, would the GOP want to put a target on Brown, who is in a much more competitive Fort Wayne Senate district that could potentially flip if public opinions drastically shifts on this issue?
If liberals are mad, maybe Glick is only in the Senate for two more years. If more strongly anti-abortion conservatives are mad because the bill maybe doesn't go as far as they want, well, same.
If as lawmakers take testimony and weather the likely massive protests coming to Indianapolis and if they sense a shift in the political winds, having a moderate at the helm who may be more likely to, well, moderate her bill as needed is probably an advantage.
The abortion debate at the statehouse is going to be controversial, no doubt about it.
Opinions are all over the board, with extremes in both directions but most Hoosiers having much more nuanced approaches to the issue.
Therefore, having Glick at the helm as this bill gets considered seems, to me at least, to make a lot of sense.
