Katy’s 4-year-old son asked if she was “just for decoration” because she didn’t want to get on the floor and play with him at that moment. “He asks a lot of questions and wants to play with everything,” Katy said, “so he often hears ‘Don’t touch, that’s just for decoration.’ It’s nice that he’s listening to me, I guess!” — Katy Anderson Mauricio of Fort Wayne
After school, Diana Probst asked her 13-year-old grandsons Brayden and Hunter (they are twins) about classes at St. John Lutheran School in Kendallville.
“So guys, tell me about school this year since you have Mr. Schroeder, Mr. Hayden, Mr. Walz and Mr. Wendt, and I am sure Pastor is working with you, too. How is it?”
Hunter replied, “Good.”
Brayden said, “So basically they are good. We are really lucky that all of our teachers are really chill.”
Last week Phillip, 3, realized he has the same name as his grandfather, Phil. Beginning to comprehend that “Grandfather” also had another name, Phillip turned to Vi and asked, “Grandmother, when you were little, did they call you ‘Little Grandmother?’” — Vi Wysong of Wawaka
Earlier this month Vi was sitting near her daughter-in-law, Jen, while Jen was reading the Easter story to Phillip, 3. He asked why Jesus was put on the cross. Jen explained the people who put him on the cross were mean and angry people who didn’t like what Jesus was saying. Phillip asked, “Didn’t anyone tell them about the Easter Bunny?”
Courtney is thankful to live here in northeast Indiana. One evening, on the way to tuck Tia, 3, into bed, she stopped to lock the door. Tia asked Courtney why she locks the door each night. Courtney told her that is part of what she does every night to feel safe “and make sure it is just the family.” Tia waited a few minutes and said, “to keep out bugs then — great idea, Mom!” — Courtney Zuehsow (mother of Tia) of Garrett
