Analicia took her preschool son, Obi, for his second dose of the COVID vaccine. He did great and was very brave. However, something hilarious happened when Obi and his mom went back to the Montessori school to pick up his little sister Piper. Obi was very proud of getting his vaccine. While they were walking out he decided to tell the director — in the main lobby full of people — “Ms. Raghad, look! I got COVID!!!!!!” His mother said the entire room went silent. — Analicia (mother of Obi) of Maryland
+++
This story, shared with me by a friend, occurred a few weeks ago, at the start of the school year. This is the text my friend received, with the child’s name deleted.
“(Child’s name deleted) wouldn’t get out in car loop again, then when I (the mom) was walking him in, he wrapped his arms and legs around the flag pole. One of the moms called me (the mom) later and asked if I needed to come over for mimosas!” as a stress reliever.
+++
Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne has two boys who are a continuous source of great stories. For example, Levi recently told Erin, “I think if they ever wrote one of those ‘Who was’ books about Erin Raatz, they’d say that she was a kind, honest woman.”
Erin said, “I love my little mama’s boys.”
+++
This occurred recently but the woman who shared the story with me asked me not to include names.
The woman was leading a meeting attended by her older siblings. That night the 5-year-old second born granddaughter of one of the woman’s older siblings scolded the woman seriously: “Why were you doing all the talking?” the 5-year-old asked. “You are not the oldest!”
+++
We recently were blessed to spend several days with our granddaughter Sara, 6. She is so much fun to talk with and listen to.
We ascertained that her bear Teddy is doing well. The last time we were with Sara she left Teddy at one of the hotels. After they realized Teddy was not with them, they called and the management said they would keep Teddy until they returned for him — but the parents would have “to show proper I.D.” A few days later they were reunited.
During the first few days of our recent stay, Sara had her doll Carla with her almost all the time: in her arms, in her stroller or in the auxiliary cradle she had made for her in one of the travel baskets we brought. I asked her if she had taken Carla with her during her recent stay with her other grandparents. She said no. I asked Sara if she had found a babysitter for Carla while she was gone. “Yes,” Sara said. “But it did not go well!”
+++
Thank you for your stories, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.