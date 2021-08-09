Come one, come all, prepare to be amazed by the amazing acts of prestidigitation performed by the Great Lukedini!
In tonight's show, you will be beheld with wonder as the Great Lukedini escapes from the Crib of Doom! One show only, this Sunday at 1 a.m.
The Great Lukedini has, over his short 2 1/2-year life, performed many tricks and illusions.
He can make toys and pacifiers disappear, never to be seen again! (Seriously, what happened to the blue ball for his jungle ball popper toy? Our living room isn't that big and I've searched everywhere.)
He can pull a tantrum out of thin air! (This weekend, it was Saturday, when I didn't let him hit the button to close the garage door because my hands were full and I couldn't lift him up to the button.)
He can transform any food item into a messy diaper in a matter of hours or days! (OK, he doesn't have that many good tricks, but I needed a third item to rounds of this list.)
And now he adds to performance perhaps his greatest feat yet.
It was Saturday night. I had a taste all day for some Dairy Queen, so after dinner Luke and I took a ride over to the local DQ to pick up some Blizzards. We got home and sat on the couch and I gave Luke a spoon to share some of my ice cream. We ate some ice cream, watched a rerun of Bob's Burgers on Hulu like we often to and then, at about 9:45 p.m. — a little later than usual — we got Luke ready for bed and put him upstairs in his crib for the night.
I came back downstairs. Ashley and I watched some more TV. She fell asleep in the recliner like she usually does at night and I crept over to the office to fire up some video games on my computer.
As I was playing my game, I finished off the level I was playing and checked the clock. It was 11:45 p.m. I figured I should probably head off to bed, but then decided to keep going.
At one point while playing, I thought I heard Luke upstairs, so I turned down the volume on my game to listen. Sometimes Luke rolls over and cries/whines for a few seconds before falling back asleep. Sometimes he talks/sings to himself while he's in his crib before falling asleep. I wasn't sure if I heard either of those and, after listening closely for a few seconds, I didn't hear anything.
Volume up. Back to my game. Playing, playing, playing. It's getting later now, closing in on 1 a.m., but I'm almost done with this level.
Then, from the living room, Ashley: "Mwah?" she said, imitating the kiss sound which is usually what she yells to get my attention when I'm in another room.
"Mwah?" I responded.
Her: "Luke is down here."
What? How? I spun in my chair and got up, coming back into the living room and... sure enough, Luke is standing by the recliner with his pacifier in mouth, looking sleepy.
"What the... how did you get out of your crib?" I asked him. "Come on, let's go back upstairs."
Luke ducked his head and bounded for the couch, hopping up and then burying his face in the cushions. He started crying — probably because he assumed he was in trouble?
I picked him up, rubbed his back to calm him down and let him know that he wasn't in trouble, and took him back upstairs. I planted him back in his crib, turned his elephant sound machine and night light back on, covered him up with a blankie and told him to go back to sleep.
So, how did he do it? Even now, Ashley and I still aren't sure.
It's inevitable that some day toddlers will get bigger and try to get out of their crib on their own. Honestly, I'm surprised it hadn't happened sooner since Luke loves to climb stuff.
But what makes this escape so daring and so mysterious is how he did it. If he had just gone over the top rail, I assume we would have heard a loud KER-THUNK as he hit the floor.
Unless, of course, he went out on the left side, where there is the Fisher Price table close to his crib, where maybe he stretched out and went onto the table them climbed down. Or, maybe he's got Ninja Warrior qualities and somehow, despite his age, managed to balance himself on the rail and slowly lower himself over the edge without plummeting to the floor.
We're still scratching our heads trying to figure out this fix.
An escapee toddler is supposedly a sign that it's time to transition to a regular bed, so maybe that's where we're ultimately headed. Not quite yet, though, since I'd rather delay the inevitable battles in trying to get the Great Lukedini to stay in his bed all night.
On Sunday night, we put him up to bed with some additional instructions on top of his usual, "Sleep all night."
On Sunday, he got a "Stay in your crib. No escaping," too.
We woke up Monday morning to find him still there. Either he got the message or the Great Lukedini maybe only performs on Saturdays.
