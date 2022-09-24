Like many people, my wife has always had some problems swallowing pills. Her difficulty is not just with the size of the pill, which does not seem to matter. It is just the fact that she perceives it as a pill.
She must have a glass of water or other liquid to take it with, or it is a complete nonstarter. But then, she has a little ritual that involves seeming to throw the pill and water into her mouth and throwing her head back while swallowing.
Even that does not always work, requiring her to guzzle a few more swallows of fluid to wash it down.
All of this is for a single pill and must be repeated in sequence if she has more than one pill to take.
So, do not ask her to take multiple pills at once or to take a pill “dry” (without extra fluid to supplement her saliva).
My wife’s ritual was brought to mind when I read about “Duke.”
Duke is a computer representation of a 34-year-old, anatomically normal human male created by computer scientists at the IT’IS Foundation, a nonprofit group based in Switzerland that works on a variety of projects in health care technology.
Using Duke, researchers at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, created a computer model called “StomachSim” to explore the process of digestion.
Their research, published in the journal Physics of Fluids, turned up several surprising findings about the dynamics of swallowing pills, which is the most common way medication is used worldwide.
They chose to study the stomach because the functions of most other organ systems, from the heart to the brain, have already attracted plenty of attention from scientists.
Several well-known things affect a pill’s ability to disperse its contents into the gut and be used by the body. These include the stomach’s contents at the time the pill is taken (for example, a heavy meal or a mix of liquids like juice, milk, and coffee) and the motion of the stomach’s walls.
But the research suggests that Duke’s posture also played a major role.
The researchers ran Duke through computer simulations in varying postures: upright, leaning right, leaning left, and leaning back, while keeping all the other parts of their analyses the same.
They found that posture determined as much as 83% of how quickly a pill disperses into the intestines. The most efficient position was leaning right. The least was leaning left, which prevented the pill from reaching the antrum (the last section of the stomach before the small intestine), and thus kept all but traces of the dissolved drug from rapidly entering the small intestine.
That makes sense if you think about the stomach’s shape, which empties to the intestine on the right side of the body. Because of gravity, your position will change where the pill goes.
This might be a significant a factor in how a pill dissolves in people with gastroparesis, which is a condition in which the stomach loses the ability to empty properly, especially as a complication of diabetes.
Pill posture may be especially important to the elderly, who both take a lot of pills and are more prone to trouble swallowing because of age-related changes in their esophagus. It could also be important for bedridden people, who cannot easily shift their posture.
For now, the research suggests that standing or sitting upright after taking a pill is fine. If you have to take a pill lying down, stay on your back or on your right side. Generally, avoid lying on your left side after taking a pill.
Unfortunately, Duke the computer seems to have little to offer in terms of advice about making it easier for my wife to swallow pills, which I believe is mostly psychological since she generally swallows food and drinks without difficulty. But since her current ritual seems to work for her, maybe she does not need Duke’s help.
