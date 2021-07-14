How do you get people to stay in and/or move to a rural area?
I suppose if I solve this problem I'll quickly become independently wealthy, because I'll have a few thousand U.S. counties calling me to do it for them.
Today is the last of a three-part series of columns taking a look at the current labor crunch being experienced in northeast Indiana. On Tuesday, I ran some numbers about Rep. Jim Banks' suggestion that $300 unemployment benefits are to blame, and on Wednesday we analyzed what's happened with Noble County's population and labor force over the last 30 years, finding that there's been basically no growth combined with an aging population moving out of the workforce.
The common theme of both days has basically been this — the area simply needs more working-age people.
Noble County already has 500-plus more people working now than it did prior to the pandemic and employers are still significantly short-handed. With no appreciable population growth over the last 20 years and fewer young people coming of age, the future labor force looks poised to shrink, too.
So how do you solve it?
Here's my best guesses:
1) Prioritize rural development only.
Indiana has been doing a smart thing in recent years, focusing on "quality of place." A lot of the state had been neglected for years, so programs to not just repair but rejuvenate the state are much needed.
The problem is that those efforts have been across-the-board and, arguably, more beneficial to metro areas.
Take northeast Indiana's Road to One Million project. The 11-county region got $42 million for projects. Allen County received $22 million of that. LaGrange County got the next most at $3.8 million. Five counties received less than $1 million in funding.
Economic development folks will tell you Fort Wayne is the "economic engine" of the region, that growth in the city will benefit the surrounding area.
I'd argue that Fort Wayne is more like a black hole that sucks resources and opportunity from the surrounding area. Yes, over time you may bleed prosperity out, but it's going to come in the form of urban sprawl to nearby suburbs like Huntertown, while somewhere farther off like Ligonier gets little to nothing out of Fort Wayne growth.
The state should refocus on rural revitalization and improvement, exclusively. Let the metros fend for themselves for a while. That won't be popular at the statehouse, no doubt, but the problem lies primarily in the rural counties, which make up most of the state's geography.
2) Incentivize children, incentivize targeted immigration or both
The U.S. birth rate remains in decline. We don't look like we're going to make babies out of this problem, at least not under current circumstances.
If the country needs more labor, it better find more ways to incentivize Americans to have and raise children. It's a lifestyle choice (and children are a project, let's be clear), but it's also heavily a financial choice.
Young people already face many financial burdens — student debt, entry-level earnings, trying to save money for major purchases like homes or family planning — an increasingly the margin between right-now expenditures and future plans is slimming.
If you want to encourage young people to have and raise more kids, something has to occur to ease the financial strain, whether that's bigger tax incentives for dependent children, day care support, wage benefits for parents, something.
Failing that, increased immigration can fill a void. But what is really needed is immigration to areas that need it the most — rural areas. Immigrants tend to cluster in places where there is a community already established (like Burmese in Fort Wayne), so immigrants need to be encouraged/incentivized to locate to rural communities that need them most, instead of clumping in urban areas.
Immigrants could really play an important role in bolstering the local workforce. Look no further than Ligonier for proof of that concept.
3) Housing is needed.
Before the Noble Creek subdivision was announced in Kendallville last year, the city hadn't had a new subdivision development in more than 20 years. And we wonder why the population isn't growing?
Unfortunately, housing has gotten increasingly expensive to build, rent and own. Without it, though, how do you get more people in your community.
Government needs to start playing a role. Free market forces have made housing increasingly unobtainable for many, so there needs to be some correcting forces to drive affordability and growth to places builders currently aren't considering. The effort needs to be stringently focused on rural areas only, where there is little to no growth occurring.
4) Make rural areas more financially competitive.
I'm 35. I don't live in Kendallville. I live on the north side of Fort Wayne. I don't intend, at this juncture of my life, to live in Kendallville.
That's nothing personal against Kendallville. It's a nice community with nice people. But, frankly put, it can't currently offer what Fort Wayne offers economically or recreationally. That's simply a fact.
I previously lived in rural Portland, Indiana. My wife and I left in 2012 to seek better financial opportunities, and increased job prospects for her, in central Indiana. Cost of living was increased, but wages from two higher-paying jobs was increased more.
Economic development types have lately started saying "Young people pick where they want to live first and then look for work."
I'll tell you that any young person who does that is stupid. People live based on where they work. That doesn't necessarily mean they're going to live in the same town they're employed, but they're going to pick the best place close.
Rural areas need to make a strong financial case to incentivize a person to live and work in their community instead of just working there.
If employers outpay competitors in the city, if housing is available and affordable, and if communities do their best to close the recreation gap, they'll likely find more people coming in. They won't get all, but they'll get more than the basically zero they're getting now.
Americans love capitalism, but in the same way that mega corporations kill off mom and pop shops, metros are simply bigger, wealthier and capable of out-competing rural areas.
If government wants rural areas to survive and thrive, it's going to have to intervene.
Twenty years of stagnation is showing that rural communities can't reverse this trend on their own.
