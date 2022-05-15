Now that some warm weather and sunshine has returned to Indiana, it is time to think about sunscreens and a new report on sunscreens is out.
According to the Environmental Working Group’s 16th annual Guide to Sunscreens, about 75% of more than 1,850 sunscreen products evaluated offer inferior sun protection or have worrisome ingredients.
In response, dermatologists, including the president of the American Academy of Dermatology, say that although some concerns have been raised about the safety of some sunscreen ingredients, sunscreens themselves remain an important tool in the fight against skin cancer.
According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, one in five Americans will get skin cancer by age 70. Melanoma, the most deadly, has a 5-year survival rate of 99% if caught early.
Overall, the Environmental Working Group found that about one in four sunscreens, or about 500 products, met their standards for providing adequate sun protection and avoiding ingredients linked to known health harms. Products meant for babies and children did slightly better, with about one in three meeting the standards.
The group evaluated mineral sunscreens, also called physical sunscreens, and non-mineral sunscreens, also called chemical sunscreens. Mineral sunscreens contain zinc oxide or titanium dioxide and sit on the skin to deflect the sun’s rays. Chemical sunscreens, with ingredients such as oxybenzone or avobenzone, are partially absorbed into the skin.
About 30% of the non-mineral sunscreens have oxybenzone, which is a potential hormone disrupter and a skin sensitizer that may harm children and adults. Some progress has been made, as the group found oxybenzone in 66% of the non-mineral sunscreens it reviewed in 2019.
Protection from ultraviolet A (UVA) rays is often inadequate, according to research published last year by the Environmental Working Group who found that 282 recreational sunscreens met its criteria. Among them were the following:
Coral Safe Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30
Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30
Mad Hippie Facial Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30+
The group chose 86 non-mineral sunscreens as better options, including these:
Alba Botanica Hawaiian Sunscreen Lotion, Aloe Vera, SPF 30
Banana Boat Sport Ultra Sunscreen Stick, SPF 50+
Black Girl Sunscreen Melanin Boosting Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30
70 sunscreens made the kids’ best list, including the following:
True Baby Everyday Play Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30+
Sun Biologic Kids’ Sunscreen Stick, SPF 30+
Kiss My Face Organic Kids’ Defense Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30
In spite of this report raising concerns about sunscreens, it is clear that more research is needed on some sunscreen ingredients. We really do not know the long-term consequence of oxybenzone.
For now, it might be prudent at least for children to use the mineral sunscreens preferentially due to possible concern about hormone disruption.
As a comprehensive sun protection strategy, besides a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher for exposed skin, dermatologists recommend seeking shade and wearing sun-protective clothing to reduce skin cancer risk.
The amount of sun exposure required for vitamin D synthesis is much lower than the amount that produces sunburn. Most people require eight minutes or less of unprotected exposure to summer sun to maximize synthesis of vitamin D. But whether sunscreen use could lead to vitamin D deficiency is unclear.
For maximum efficacy, sunscreen should be applied about 15-30 minutes before sun exposure and reapplied at least every two hours and after swimming or sweating. Water-resistant sunscreens remain effective for 40 or 80 minutes while swimming or sweating. But no sunscreens are completely waterproof.
For maximum effect, approximately one teaspoon of sunscreen should be applied to the face and neck and one to each arm while two teaspoons should be applied to the torso and two to each leg.
When using both a sunscreen and an insect repellent, the sunscreen should be applied first. Applying the insect repellent chemical DEET after sunscreen has been shown to reduce the SPF of the sunscreen. But applying sunscreen second may result in too much absorption of DEET. Use of products that combine a sunscreen with an insect repellent is not recommended because the sunscreen may need to be reapplied more often and in greater amounts than the repellent.
