That rumbling you felt in the earth Tuesday afternoon?
It was Abraham Lincoln, one of the original Republicans, rolling over in his grave. A bunch.
It was Lincoln, still a GOP icon, who led the push to end slavery during the Civil War.
Tuesday afternoon found me covering Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s speech via the governor’s Facebook feed.
The topic was racial equality and what the Hoosier state can do to better achieve it.
That’s not what had the 16th president of the United States spinning like a top. Instead, it was the reaction from the state’s fringe right who blasted Holcomb for being, well, not very Republican in wanting racial equality in the comments section of Holcomb’s page.
Come again, Grand Old Party?
If you don’t want racial equality, then you are better off in the Klan than the Republican Party.
Holcomb deserves praise for even raising such an issue at a time when the boiling point regarding race has nearly been reached.
Holcomb will be adding an equity chief to his cabinet, a person responsible for ensuring steps are taken to make things more equitable in state government. Holcomb will also be encouraging the Indiana Department of Education and Indiana Department of Workforce Development to work together to provide more opportunities in training and learning for minorities.
Holcomb’s plans also call for an Internet portal where discrepancies in such things as pre-K enrollment, access to capital and incarceration rates can be seen by anyone at any time.
It’s a bold move to address the issue at all. Making the entire process open to the public for constant evaluation is more bold still.
Holcomb also announced he would be requiring all front line Indiana State Police officers to have body cameras by the spring of 2021.
Since these cameras invariably are used much more often to dispel accusations of improper behavior on behalf of officers rather than a gotcha system, it’s another good step.
Unless, at least according to the visible Facebook comments on Holcomb’s page, you are on the far, far right.
Holcomb’s moves went too far, according to the far, far right — and undoubtedly not far enough according to the far, far left wing.
Despite the storm he knew he would be causing within sections of his own party, Holcomb did the right thing Tuesday, addressing an issue which needs to be addressed.
He undoubtedly did so knowing that the average Hoosier voter isn’t far, far right or far, far left.
What he did was good for the state, and good for Lincoln’s party as a whole. It was a Christian thing to do.
Lincoln was a Christian. He also was a Republican.
When did behaving as one exclude the other, at least in some circles?
Holcomb went so far as to say “Black lives matter” during his speech. Black lives, marginalized for hundreds of years in this society, do matter.
And so do blue lives, the lives of our police officers who have become targets in some area of the country just because they wear a badge.
Until we come closer to some sort of equality, we need to hear “Black lives matter,” just as its good to be reminded “Blue lives matter.”
Republicans with the guts to say “Black lives matter,” with guts like Holcomb showed Tuesday, would truly widen the membership tent for those who adhere to true Republican principles of low taxation and smaller government.
It’s time we all tried a little harder to treat everyone the same, regardless of race, creed or sex.
It’s a very American position to hold.
A very Christian position to hold.
And, if it wants to survive and be on the right side of history, it should be a very Republican one, too.
