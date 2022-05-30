Our country is awash in fentanyl.
Sadly, there appears to be nothing we can do to stop it.
In 2020, there were 56,516 drug overdose deaths reported in America from synthetic opioid products, primarily fentanyl.
Fentanyl is everywhere. There are hundreds of millions of grams of the stuff circulating in every part of our country, from small rural communities to large urban centers. Poor people use fentanyl. Rich people use fentanyl. Old and young. Black and white. Everyone.
In the right hands, fentanyl is a good product. It's a powerful medicine with the ability to save lives. With proper training and knowledge, physicians can use fentanyl to have a positive effect on society.
But, in the wrong hands, it can be abused to deadly effect. Not only can people overdose and kill themselves with fentanyl rather easily in comparison to any other method, people can spread fentanyl among their communities and kill other unsuspecting innocent people with ease.
It's an ongoing scourge to our nation.
"Sounds like we should probably pass laws to make sure people don't get their hands on fentanyl at all since it's so inherently dangerous!" you might be saying right now.
Whooooooaaaa, nellie! Slow down, slow down! What is wrong with you?
We obviously can't do that.
Laws are pointless and absolutely, 100% not the answer.
Fentanyl is clearly not the problem.
Fentanyl doesn't kill people. People kill people.
If you put a pile of fentanyl on a table and no one touches it, it doesn't kill anyone. No, it's not dangerous until someone picks it up and uses it, you silly.
Fentanyl is a foundational part of American history. OK, well, sure, fentanyl didn't exist back in the days of our Founding Fathers. Back in the late 1700s they didn't have powerful synthetic opioids that could kill you and many other people in a matter of minutes, but they did have regular old-school opium. Benjamin Franklin used opium, for example, and the man is basically the bedrock of America.
Our Founding Fathers were obviously fine with Americans owning and using opium. Nevermind that maybe they weren't creative enough to perceive that, over time, we would refine and manufacture more and more powerful opioid drugs with significantly greater lethal capability. Oops. Their mistake, not ours.
Beyond that, there are also millions of people who use fentanyl without dying every day. Some are well-trained, responsible people using fentanyl in a controlled setting like a hospital. Others are not so responsible, shooting fentanyl at their own home in ways that could result in serious injury or death to themselves or their family members. Overdoses are rare. Sad, but only a small fraction of all the fentanyl use happening daily.
We also have to be careful, as we don't want to control how people use and possess their fentanyl. A responsible person might keep it locked up and hidden and only use a little bit only when they really need it. But if people want to leave it unsecured in a house full of children who could potentially get into their drug stash, well, that's OK too.
Furthermore, trying to pass laws to restrict the supply of fentanyl is dumb. There is so much fentanyl in America that it's impossible to control it. People can just go buy it on the black market or buy it from smugglers and drug-runners from Mexican cartels.
We all know that making something illegal doesn't make it go away, anyway. Drugs are illegal and people still use drugs. People are using drugs in Chicago and New York City right now. There are lots of fentanyl overdose deaths happening there daily.
Even states with really strict drug laws still have people using drugs, which proves that those laws don't work. People are still gonna get drugs and use drugs.
Would more people try drugs or use drugs or own drugs if those laws making them illegal weren't on the books? Psssh, obviously not!
The threat of criminal prosecution if you're caught possessing drugs has never deterred anyone from using them ever. Making drugs illegal and forcing you to go underground to find and buy them has never made it harder and more dangerous and more expensive to obtain them than walking into a pharmacy and just purchasing them straight up.
And, and, if we do somehow accidentally succeed in reducing the availability of fentanyl, people will just switch to a different drug. Sure, that other drug might not be nearly as good at killing people with the speed and efficiency of fentanyl, but it still might, so therefore we should just leave the really, really dangerous fentanyl alone.
See? See? The answer is not trying to reduce or shut off the supply of fentanyl.
This is much more obviously a societal problem.
It's mental health issue. If we can just identify and fix all of the mental health issues that would lead someone to do drugs before they start doing drugs, problem solved.
(It might cost money to do that, though, so while we're going to say that this is the best way to fix the problem, were not actually going to put any money toward bolstering that severely hamstrung network of mental health providers. We might have to pay more in taxes to do that and ewww, gross.)
And don't forget the lack of family values, either. Fatherless kids, a lack of God in the household and society, video games and movies and TV, social media bullying, etc. These are uniquely American problems that no other nation in the world has to deal with and are clearly the root cause of the drug overdose problem in America.
If we can just fix all of that — give the U.S. a big, forced dose of Leave it to Beaver-ism — no one will ever use drugs ans possible kill themselves or others in the process again.
American can remain awash in millions of upon millions of grams of fentanyl, permeating every nook and corner of the country, but everyone will just be so good and nice that sunshine and rainbows will reign and no one will every consider ever using their fentanyl in a bad way ever again.
In conclusion, there's no way that anything we could possibly do with a law might help in even the slightest way to solve the problem.
Furthermore, we don't want to, because opioid drugs are an American right, regardless of how destructive they are to our nation.
Maybe this problem won't get progressively worse over if we just do nothing and just let the supply of destructive, dangerous, deadly fentanyl grow larger and larger.
Because laws are pointless.
