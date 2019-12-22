As I study the Christmas Eve Scriptures once again, I am drawn to the gift itself. In Luke Chapter 2, we hear that the gift is not a box either wrapped correctly or imperfectly. The gift is a small child with a big job. The gift is both holy and human. And really, God is not in a box.
God’s gift to us was meant to be held, grow with us, suffer with us, comfort us, and escort us through this life that we live. This was the small child’s, a small gift’s, big job.
We may have already received Christmas presents already from people that we love and care about. They may have been beautifully wrapped or presented nicely in a Christmas gift bag. When I read about God’s gift to the world, I can’t help but think, God is not in a box.
With God’s gift not being in a box, God’s gift can be so much for so many people. God’s gift is love, grace, mercy, forgiveness, and so much more. These gifts look and feel different for each and every person. I may need more grace now than forgiveness. You may need more love than mercy. And that’s the beauty of God’s gift to us, Jesus. Jesus’ life was lived for the sake of the world, so that we can thrive and feel how important we really are in this world, that we matter. No matter what I look like, or you look like, we are loved and important by God.
All of these thoughts about Jesus being born to us as God’s gift ,gives me pause to figure out how I will receive this gift again this year. How will I take this new life from God and embrace it for the good of myself and the world? How can I be a resemblance of God’s gift to me to others?
God’s gift to us is meant for us and for others. I need to show more people how much they matter to this world. We need to show off our gift of Jesus to everyone more often than we do. With God not being in a box, God’s gift through Jesus can come in many ways shapes and forms. God’s gift comes to us in life giving ways, through helping a friend in need, God’s not in a box.
God not being in a box can expand our idea of how God works, acts, and lives in our lives. And that is a very powerful and beautiful thing. Christmas Eve will be a time of gathering and hearing the long-told story again, maybe even from Luke chapter 2. It’s a time that we can hold and open a new a gift meant for me and for you. You are important and I hope that you receive God’s gift of love for you soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.