This is the last weekly column that I plan to write. As with every one of its predecessors, I hope you will read this completely. But I will not be surprised if you do not.
Thank you if you even got this far.
As I contemplate the more than 20 years I have been writing this column, it astounds me that this project has lasted so long, and that time has passed so quickly.
It is difficult to remain current when medical school was 50 years ago and new information is produced every day. So, I started writing this column to stimulate me to continuously learn more about medical subjects and to try to stay current.
Over the past few years, I have retired from medical practice as well as most of my involvement in public health, although I still serve on the County Board of Health.
I still understand the medical information that comes my way. But I no longer feel the need to try to memorize it. Nor do I feel the need to create a summary each week of some aspect of medical care, which is what I have been trying to do with this column.
A quote that has been ascribed to Dorothy Parker and others is “I hate to write, but I love having written.” That quote has always pretty much summed up my feelings about journalism and writing in general.
Because I had no aspirations of paying my bills by writing for the newspaper, I began by writing the column for free. Subsequently, KPC Media has been nice enough to pay me for my weekly efforts. But my stipend has always been little more than pizza money. Even then, I generally felt it was more than I deserved.
The money was just a nice perk and supplemented the cash that my wife lets me have from time to time.
Before I go any farther, I want to thank Grace and Terry Housholder for acting as editor and publisher in response to my role as writer. They have been very kind and supportive of my efforts here. I would not have done this column without them.
I would also like to thank Bill Gates and the folks at Microsoft who produced the Word program for my computer that has allowed me to use a keyboard to write and edit my work.
Because I have some reversal problems, my words frequently do not flow from my brain to my typing fingers correctly. If I still needed to use white-out or liquid paper to correct my errors, I am sure that I would not even have attempted writing this column.
Although the people I should thank for their support are too numerous to mention here, there are a few who I must include.
My wife, Suzie, has been with me for more than 50 years. With her, I share three wonderful children, Tom, Kristy, and Cassie. They have all acted as sounding boards and proof-readers from time to time. I feel that without the four of them, I would be less than nothing.
Of course, I owe my life to my parents and my siblings who could have smothered me in my sleep early in my life but chose not to do so.
I have friends from high school, college, medical school, and beyond. But I feel the need to mention three men without whom I would never have become a doctor and thereby, a writer of this column.
My East Noble High School chemistry teacher was Mr. Jack Young, who inspired this farm boy to pursue science as my life’s work. He was followed by Dr. John Zimmerman, my advisor and chemistry professor at Wabash College, who encouraged me to apply to medical school. At the same time, Dr. Max Sneary was my family doctor and Sunday school teacher and the role model for my professional life.
After becoming a medical doctor, I have been allowed to evaluate and treat many people while working with wonderful nurses and staff members who brought along talents that we all benefited from. To me, the most prominent of these is Diane King, RN, who shared the first 10 years of my family practice with me as well as time later in the Emergency Department. I cannot thank her enough.
Through all of my years, I have looked forward to the future and the challenges that will come next. I continue that view as I transition from healthcare provider to patient.
Although I will no longer be writing this column, I hope to be a positive presence in the world through my work with Noble Trails Inc., the Kendallville Rotary Club, raising money for Autism Speaks, and in other ways.
If you are interested in supporting my fundraising effort for Autism Speaks in honor of my grandson, there is an opportunity to donate at the following website:
https://act.autismspeaks.org/site/TR/TeamUp/TeamUp?px=5929633&pg=personal&fr_id=7223
Thanks for reading this column. It has meant a lot to me. I wish you the best of everything, always.
