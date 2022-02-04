Caleb was asking Natalie, 2, to do various dance moves (jump up and down, turn around, etc.). He then told her to do “leg kicks” and she promptly ran up and kicked him in the shin. — Abbey Grim (mother of Natalie) of Valparaiso
+++
Catherine was reading Disney’s Moana book with Oliver, 3. The book has a phrase “summoning all of her courage, Moana ...” Oliver said “Summoning Oliver courage?!” For those who might not be up-to-date with their Disney lore, Moana is one of the Disney princesses/heroines. She lives on an island (similar to Tahiti) and has a love for the sea. — Catherine (mother of Oliver) of Chile
+++
Alessandra, 7, and her mother were debating if she truly enjoyed the themed birthday party she had when she was 3. Lucy remembers her loving it and she remembers being scared. After Lucy told her she was only 3 and Lucy remembers her having a great time, Alessandra said, “Mom, I remember my own life!” — Lucretia Cardenas of Texas
+++
Henry is in kindergarten and learning to read. Sunday he asked, “Why are you watching Niffle, Daddy?” He meant NFL! — Erin Raatz (mother of Henry) of Fort Wayne
+++
Robert took Salma and Florentina to the climbing gym for their first time. On the way there, Robert told them, “Now you girls are just beginners so ...” Salma cut Robert off and yelled, “I’m not a beginner! I’m a finisher!” — Robert Stolz of Maryland
+++
At dinner Mari, 4, said, “Mommy, I don’t want to die.” Her mother, Dorothy, replied, “Oh, Mari, I understand that. But what happens when you believe in Jesus and then you die?” Mari replied, “Then I go up to the moon with God and Jesus and Corky.” — Dorothy Dankel (granddaughter of George O. Witwer “Great-grandpa Corky”) of Norway
+++
