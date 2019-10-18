Some time back Bea and her husband were on their way to Texas. They stopped at their daughter’s in Indianapolis. Their daughter Jennifer was watching her grandchildren for the weekend. Bea was trying to keep the 6-year-old granddaughter busy so that Grandma (Jennifer) could get her outdoor work done before winter. Bea had Audrey on her lap, playing with her. Audrey started to play with Bea’s arm. She asked, “What is that on the back of your arm?” Bea knew what she was talking about so she replied with the only answer she could think of. “Well, Audrey,” Bea said. “It used to be muscle but now it is called flab.” Audrey replied, “I can’t wait to get some of that!” — Bea Cook of Auburn
Micah, 4, has a “bankie” — better known as a very worn crib blanket, that is essential for bedtime. But after four years of heavy use, the “bankie” is really in tatters. The most important part, though, is the satin label on one edge. His mom asked Susan if she could “mend” it on her sewing machine and preserve the label for him. “Of course,” Susan assured her and took the precious “bankie” to the sewing machine without giving it another thought. Micah followed Susan and watched, eye level to the needle and the feeder foot, as Susan stuck it under the needle and began the repairs. Wide-eyed, he blurted out, “Why are you poking my bankie?!” It never occurred to Susan that he’d never seen a sewing machine in action! Ever since then, he’s been more tolerant of letting Susan fix his “bankie” in the “bankie poking machine!” — Susan Rowley (grandmother of Micah) of Bristol
Here is another story from Susan. She and her husband David live in a ranch style house with a huge deck off of the kitchen, connected to a stair to the lower level with another big deck. Micah and Susan were in the kitchen with its sliding glass door onto the deck a few weeks ago when a workman, who had been doing repairs downstairs without Micah’s knowledge, came up the stairs and waved at Micah through the sliding glass door. Incredulous, Micah looked at Susan and asked, “Does he live down there?”
Payson, 6, asked during dinner, “Was I born on June 28?” His mother, Julie, said, “Yes.” Delighted, Payson said, “Oh cool! I was born on my birthday!” — Diane Schlemmer (aunt of Julie) of LaGrange
Thank you to everyone who shares stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987! If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you!
