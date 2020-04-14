I follow a podcast of a couple of gentlemen on a mission to send a message to the world of materialism on living a meaningful life with less. They have several episodes available anywhere you might download and listen to podcasts. Their message, though simple, isn’t always an easy path to follow as a question they will often ask you and one which they constantly ask themselves when going through their home or about to make a purchase is “Does this add value to my life? Do I honestly want this in my life? Is this essential for my well being?”
I take that sentiment juxtaposed against today’s record playing on repeat of numbers of those physically affected by a disease and the state governments deeming one business essential while closing down several other industries under the guise of a misled attempt to stop the spread. Meanwhile, inadvertently, they are telling those whom were shut down that neither they nor their business is essential. I, for one, completely disagree.
We still need leather workers to create and craft comfortable shoes in which we walk to the local coffee bar for a double shot of espresso and the morning edition. We still need textile folks to source the best pair of pants with fabric so exotic you’d think it was from a tiger zoo. We are still in need of iconic tie designers from Italy who tour from New York to Fort Wayne with trunk shows for aficionados who appreciate the classics. We still need our favorite baristas who know just how much cream, sugar and syrup with the correct ratio of oats milk to whole milk and understand the importance of the crema and timing. We still need butchers who approach their occupation as an artist with a katana blade and present us with a beautifully cut ribeye, and all the trimmings.
I need my favorite restaurants open with those hosts and hostesses who understand service and prioritize you as the customer. The happier you leave the restaurant the more likely you are to return and the easier they can pay their bills.
We reside in a living, breathing, working, and playing community with style and then some. We need a smiling face at the local fuel station when we gas up on Monday mornings for the week before we head to the office where we might help people who are getting ready to retire live better in retirement, or where we might be selling the latest and greatest widget, or managing inventory and working with receipts and accounts payable.
It is increasingly challenging to accept that, unless you have your own gym at home, the place you would go to wale on your pecks, lunge until your quads are on fire and get your yoga on — are all closed. You are needed.
If you are like me, then every once and a while you might enjoy a crate of habanero and Asian zing wingies paired with a basket of crispy onion rings and a game at the local sports hangout. Don’t let anyone kid you — you are missed.
The camaraderie felt as we descend upon a stadium after an hour or two of tailgating with the best food one can grill on the back of his truck and the best memories one can create. Then, we rally in one accord for our team as the barbarians face off on a green field with white stripes in the crisp air as they trade blood for bruises in pursuit of the pigskin, or a boxing match on ice, or a rock between two baskets, or the great American pastime — is all but gone. It sometimes feels as if the camaraderie has been hushed, told to go stand in the corner, and think about what it has done. You are essential.
My Grandpa Wright who has since gone to be with our Heavenly Father used to carry a well-worn leather pocket book. In this leather clad carry-all would be a few pictures, and when he would meet someone new he would ask if they would like to see his pride and joy. They would of course reply with a resounding yes. How does one turn down a kind-hearted elderly person with a cue ball for a head and the sun for a smile? He would energetically take out his pocket book and enthusiastically flip to these photos, shielded with plastic sleeves, and in one side would be a picture of the 1980s mop solvent, Pride, and in the other a picture of the dish detergent, Joy. He got the greatest kick out of that little Dad-joke as did the people to whom he showed them.
Likewise, I believe you are our pride and joy. We take great pride in our local business partners and entrepreneurs who go out on a ledge with their own stake, stick their necks out and create a product or service which creates jobs and fuels our economy. We appreciate our full timers and part time laborers who are the bloodlines of our industry and keep our products up to snuff and out the door to fulfill orders. We are grateful for the truckers who work lonely shifts on dark nights ignoring comfort and sacrificing family time to deliver the goods where and when we need them the most.
Thank you to our newspaper people who hunt down the story, brainstorm direction, find the advertisers, print and deliver the classic tried-and-true dependable way by which we consume our local information. Thank you to our pastors, and mobsters, and teachers. We still have souls to save, bodies to hide, and kids to teach. We have verses to learn, money to launder, and heads who need the knowledge.
You are needed. You add value. You are vital to our economy, our homes, and our well-being. We need you now. You are beloved, you are essential ... but then again, that’s just my humble opinion.
