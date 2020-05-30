National Dairy Month started out as National Milk Month in 1937 as a way to promote drinking milk. It was initially created to stabilize the dairy demand when production was at a surplus, but has now developed into an annual tradition that celebrates the contributions the dairy industry has made to the world. After the National Dairy Council stepped in to promote the cause, the name soon changed to “Dairy Month.”
National Dairy Month is a great way to start the summer with nutrient-rich dairy foods. From calcium to potassium, dairy products like milk contain nine essential nutrients, which may help to better manage your weight, reduce your risk for high blood pressure, osteoporosis and certain cancers. Whether it’s protein to help build and repair the muscle tissue of active bodies or vitamin A to help maintain healthy skin, dairy products are a natural nutrient powerhouse. Those are just a few of the reasons that you should celebrate dairy not just in June, but all year long.
There are several other dates throughout June that correspond with this great month!
June 4 is National Cheese Day! Why don’t you try a new cheese that you’ve been intrigued by … an amazingly tangy goat cheese, or a pepperjack, or a unique cheese that you can find in many cheese sections of our stores. Or just go with an old classic, and sit down to an ooey-gooey grilled cheese sandwich!
June 7 is both National Chocolate Ice Cream Day and Frozen Yogurt Day! Chocolate ice cream is an amazing treat during the summers, but frozen yogurt just hits the spot some days … or try them both on June 7!
June 20 is Ice Cream Soda Day! Never made an ice cream soda? Try this recipe from Food Network: foodnetwork.com/grilling/grilling-central-frozen-treats/articles/how-to-make-the-best-ice-cream-soda.
Lastly, June 29 is Waffle Iron Day … now what does this have to do with Dairy Month? Just slather those toasty warm waffles with tons of butter to get your dairy fix for the day!
Dairy Month is a great thing to celebrate and a wonderful way to thank all of those farmers raising these dairy products for us! So maybe send a thank you card in the mail or ask if you can bring them dinner one night. We are greatly appreciative of all of their hard work they do to help feed us every day!
Thank you, dairy farmers!
