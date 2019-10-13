KENDALLVILLE — A callout from police to find a missing Kendallville woman was the most-viewed story on kpcnews.com this past week, with more than 12,000 pageviews by readers.
The story received more than 1,200 shares, as readers spread out a net into northeast Indiana to help authorities locate Renee Gerber.
Unlike some missing person cases, this one turned out to have a positive ending as the woman was later found safe in New Haven, with that update also cracking the Top 10 stories this past week.
Here were the Top 10 viewed stories at kpcnews.com in the past week:
Police seek help in locating missing woman — 12,199 pageviews
Horse seized from LaGrange County farm healing — 3,571 pageviews
Robber sentenced to 10 years — 3,306 pageviews
Missing woman located — 1,833 pageviews
LaGrange Habitat store celebrates its grand opening today — 1,511 pageviews
Not settling for ‘adequate’: Carroll grad overcomes medical conditions, pursues Purdue degree — 1,376 pageviews
Central Noble bus rolls, three students suffer minor seat belt injuries — 1,351 pageviews
Foundation names Lilly Scholarship finalists — 1,231 pageviews
Kendallville Applebee’s manager earns national honors — 1,030 pageviews
DeKalb 1994 football state finalist to be honored — 841 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, three stories topped more than 5,000 people reached:
Oct. 8: Don’t Miss This Wednesday Night’s Candidates’ Debates. — 6,718 people reached, 59 reactions, 19 comments, 11 shares, 82 link clicks
Oct. 8: Out of more than 1,700 stores nationwide, Applebee’s recently recognized Kendallville’s location and manager as the company’s best. — 5,293 people reached, 288 likes, 32 share, 155 link clicks
Oct. 4: No one has heard from her since Sept. 20. — 6,602 people reached, 17 reactions, 0 comments, 1,255 shares, 812 link clicks
Recently posted views and photo galleries were also viewed a few hundred times by readers:
Tour of DeKalb County Community Corrections Center construction — 49 views
Grand Champion Steer Contest, DeKalb County Free Fall Fair — 235 pageviews up 20 from last week.
DeKalb County Free Fall Fair Grand Finale Parade — 134 pageviews up 44 from last week.
DeKalb High School choir at county fair showcase — 66 pageviews up 24 from last week.
Parade of Classics 2019 — 51 pageviews up 20 from last week.
Kendallville Apple Festival 2019 photo gallery — 253 pageviews
