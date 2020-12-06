Q. My brother and I are going to install some trim details to the downstairs of my house to spruce things up a little. I want to install a small crown mold to the top of the 1”x4” square trim that surrounds the doors and windows of my 75-year-old home close to downtown. We’re also planning on installing crown moulding around the ceiling in the foyer and dining room. I am pretty good at carpentry and have a good compound miter saw to do outside and inside angles. I am not too good at coping trim; do you have any suggestions? — Troy in Helmer
A. Sometimes when I interview for a new trim carpenter, I will ask only one question: Describe to me how you use a coping saw.
Any good carpenter needs to be proficient with a coping saw and to have spent enough time with one that they will tell you in detail how they use it, not, “oh you know.”
It is required in multiple connects of good interior trim including all the points you describe but also base trim, cove molding and all types of trim combinations.
It requires a coping saw which is a thin saw blade helped by rotating pins and a curved frame with a wooden handle. The blade rotates to conform to the profile of the trim being cut.
For example, an inside corner of a detailed crown or base is cut square to go into the corner. The intersecting trim wants to be cut at a 45 degrees angle and with your coping saw the outside edge of the angle cut with a downward stroke will produce a cut following the profile of your trim.
This intersecting piece will now fit snugly with the other piece. If this coped cut is cut with a slight back angle, it will now conform to the set piece better and not too much to allow it to gap in the future.
If you are right or left handed, it usually makes you cut on one end or the other and if you run your straight piece the opposite way as you would normally look at the joint, it will make the connection less visible.
After you spend some time with your coping saw, you will see the points that I make to making good trim, but it will also be in your arsenal of options to solving trim problems.
