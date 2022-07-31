KENDALLVILLE — A shooting incident that police characterized as an apparent murder/suicide was the most-read story of the week in another week dominated by crime stories.
Heather Lynn Harmon, 35, of Auburn and Edward James Conboy, 37, of Edon, Ohio, were identified as the deceased.
The preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police revealed that Harmon and Conboy had been involved in a past relationship.
Police said the incident began Monday in the 800 block of Griswold Court when Conboy forced his way into Harmon’s vehicle at gunpoint. During that forced entry, shots were fired by Conboy, which is what generated the 911 call to the Auburn Police Department.
Upon arrival on scene, Auburn Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but Harmon continued on and a police pursuit ensued. Detectives believe that Harmon, as the driver, was refusing to stop for police based on coercion.
At the conclusion of the vehicle pursuit at C.R. 51 and C.R. 40, Conboy shot Harmon and then turned the gun on himself. When officers approached the vehicle, they found the two injured and unresponsive. Medical aid was provided, but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
The initial breaking news story and the update with the identifications topped this week’s most-read list, combining for nearly 18,000 pageviews.
These are the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com from July 21-27:
1) Two dead in Monday morning shooting — 9,244 pageviews
2) Individual identified in Monday shooting — 8,601 pageviews
3) Man held for kidnapping, battery with deadly weapon — 1,987 pageviews
4) Sentencing emphasizes the criminal in ‘criminal justice’ (column) — 1,735 pageviews
5) Huntertown man arrested after shots fired in Waterloo — 1,709 pageviews
6) Rodriguez pleads guilty to all counts — 1,706 pageviews
7) Spencerville man charged with child molesting — 1,365 pageviews
8) Rome City man sentenced on nine felonies — 1,287 pageviews
9) Dog-sitting business puts neighbor at end of her rope — 1,038 pageviews
10) DeKalb Central facilities upgrades ‘on schedule’ — 1,012 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, posts about a Kendallville man pleading guilty to murder and attempted murder charges and two posts related to the Auburn shooting were the top posts of the week.
July 26: Matthew Rodriguez is facing up to 85 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder after shooting and killing one and wounding two others at the Gallops gas station in Kendallville in 2021 — 7,943 people reached, 68 reactions, 54 shares, 23 comments
July 26: The two deceased in Monday’s shooting in DeKalb County were once in a relationship — 7,879 people reached, 70 reactions, 35 shares, 47 comments
July 25: Shots fired Monday morning at an Auburn apartment complex leads to a chase and two individuals losing their lives — 7,269 people reached, 59 reactions, 56 shares, 18 comments
On the individual newspaper pages, an opening for Angola’s new Culver’s, the Auburn shooting and the murder plea were the top posts of the week:
July 27 (The Herald Republican) Don’t wait at the stoplight for nothing, Culver’s opens Monday! — 3,099 people reached, 106 reactions, 53 shares, 20 comments
July 25 (The Star): Early morning police chase ends with the deaths of two DeKalb County residents — 11,986 people reached, 209 reactions, 111 shares, 81 comments
July 26: (The News Sun) Matthew Rodriguez pleaded guilty today to murder and two counts of attempted murder for a 2021 shooting at the Gallops gas station in Kendallville. He’s facing 85 years in prison — 2,267 people reached, 18 reactions, 18 shares, 14 comments
