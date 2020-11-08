Every morning, after rolling out of bed and getting myself a cup of coffee, I find myself sitting at my desk sifting through the news, weather, email and reports about the current status of COVID-19.
After a couple of hours of this mind-numbing activity while sitting, I must get up and move around to help me avoid getting bogged down and depressed.
It starts to feel like sitting is the enemy of thinking. So, I was happy to read of research suggesting that sitting may not always be bad for the brain and, in fact, may benefit some aspects of cognition.
Although physical activity in older folks is beneficial for overall health, the recent study suggests that being sedentary may benefit certain cognitive (thinking and remembering) capacities, as long as people are also sufficiently physically active.
Investigators found that daily moderate-to-vigorous physical activity was associated with better fluid abilities, including perceptual speed and reasoning, while more sedentary time was associated with better performance on tests of vocabulary knowledge as well as reasoning.
Fluid abilities such as processing speed and memory, problem solving, and reasoning tend to decline as people age. On the other hand, “crystallized” abilities, particularly vocabulary, tend to improve, possibly because people acquire more knowledge and experience as they move through adulthood.
The question is what effect sitting time has on brain function, as increased physical activity and reduced sedentary time are recommended to improve a variety of health conditions.
There has been increased interest in the study of sedentary (sitting or lying around) time during the past two decades. However, there are many forms of sedentary behavior, such as socializing, watching TV or working on puzzles, that may benefit some aspects of thinking.
Individuals tend to overestimate their daily movement and underestimate the time they spend sitting. So, this study used sensors to measure physical activity rather than self-reports, allowing for a more objective estimate of daily activity, especially low-intensity activity.
Researchers focused on baseline data from a previous six-month trial of an aerobic activity intervention for older adults aged 60 to 80 years. The 228 participants were required to be right-handed, have no history of neurological or psychiatric illness, and be mentally intact, based on the Mini-Mental State Examination and the Mental State Questionnaire.
Participants wore a sensor device during waking hours for seven consecutive days. Data were categorized as sedentary, light physical activity, or moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.
After adjusting for age, sex, adult education and both types of physical activity, sedentary behavior was associated with greater vocabulary knowledge, although the effect on size was small.
Moderate-to-vigorous physical activity was associated with faster perceptual speed. Younger age, female sex, being employed, having greater comfort at the computer and greater average blood pressure were also associated with faster perceptual speed, but those effects were also small.
Time spent in sedentary behavior and moderate-to-vigorous physical activity were associated with better reasoning, a cognitive ability included in both the fluid and crystallized categories.
Comfort at a computer and cardiorespiratory fitness were also positively associated with reasoning, although it was with small levels of effect.
I do not want to give the wrong impression that we should engage in more sitting. But I think trying to be as physically active as possible and making sure that you get stimulated in your sedentary time (not just staring at the TV) that this combination might be the best way to take care of your brain.
