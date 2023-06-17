Q: My wife and I bought a log home as a second home over in Ohio, near a state park. There’s lots to do in nature and the outdoors, hiking and exploring. The house is small and rustic, which we love.
The problem that we’re having is the builder of the log structure is no longer around and we have been getting a settling. We first thought there was a foundation problem but after more evaluation we discovered that it was the logs were dry settling. We then discover that there are jacks that are supposed to be tightened to make up for this movement.
Have you ever been around this type of situation? Ronald
A: All structures settle for a number of reasons mostly because of environmental conditions, meaning they dry out over time. Log homes are much more prone because of the log structure and even so-called kiln dried logs will still acclimate to the conditions that they’re exposed to.
Logs are cylindrical, so the shrinkage affects the diameter of the log, not so much the length. And normally they will experience the majority of the shrinkage in the first few heating and cooling seasons. The shrinkage can be as much as 4-5” over the first several years.
All manufacturers of log homes have a system to adjust the house as this settling occurs. Several years ago, we built three log homes in a small subdivision, and in these cases the adjustments were jacks that were used in the framing, between the standard construction of the foundation and interior framing and the log structure. Every few months at first, then about twice a year for four or so years before the majority of setting had occurred, we removed trim that exposed the jacks, and we adjusted them. After that the homeowners assumed the task themselves, and every once in a while still needs to adjust the jacks.
My first suggestion would be to find out the manufacturer of the log home and inquire as to their method of adjustment. In some very basic log manufacturers, you simply shim and trim to fill the gaps and cracks that appear over time.
