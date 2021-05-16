“Increased unemployment benefits are keeping people out of the workforce!”
This has been the latest talking point circulating the politisphere after the federal unemployment rate ticked up a whopping 0.1 percentage points in April from March.
But for anyone who actually bothers to look at the numbers instead of just trotting out the latest straw man argument and pointing fingers would find out the notion has about as much brains as the Wizard of Oz’s scarecrow.
Let’s look at our local numbers:
Unemployment rates in our four-county area for March 2021 (the latest available, April’s Indiana report comes out May 24) were 3.7% in DeKalb County, 3% in LaGrange County, 4.2% in Noble County and 3.7% in Steuben County.
Back in March 2020, one of the last months before the pandemic-induced spike upward in unemployment hit, jobless rates were 3.2% in DeKalb County, 2.8% in LaGrange County, 3.5% in Noble County and 2.8% in Steuben County.
From the get go, in all four counties, we are talking about differences in unemployment of less than 1 percentage point.
When comparing actual numbers of employed people then to now, the differences are that there are 86 more unemployed in DeKalb County, 34 in LaGrange County, 123 in Noble County and 157 in Steuben County.
That’s exactly 400 people who are not employed in March 2021 compared to March 2020, a time touted by some as “the best economy ever.”
There are 78,923 people who are currently employed.
So those 400 extra jobless people now represent 0.5% of the total local employed labor force.
We’re half a percentage point off the supposed “best economy ever” and now the sky is falling, apparently.
Granted, adding another 400 people to local employment would be great, but anyone who’s followed the local workforce would recognize that 400 more workers across four counties isn’t going to solve the labor shortages that local employers were already battling well before the pandemic even started.
I recall back to a tax abatement hearing in August 2018, when Kendallville’s Reliable Tool and Machine talked about looking for new workers:
“We’re growing, but we’re just about to the point where we’re not going to be able to grow without more employees or without automation,” Chief Operations Officer Greg Salway said at the time. “We’re 18 short right now of what we really need. We should be hiring around 50 people to get rid of the overtime that we’re currently running.”
Reliable President Chuck Drerup said the company hired about 100 people that year, but was only to retain 20-25 of those hires.
In a recent conversation I had with the regional operations manager for McDonald’s in Kendallville, he said the store would ideally have 90-plus employees on the rolls. At the time the U.S. 6 location shut down for demolition and rebuild, he had only about half that staff.
Drive through the Kendallville Industrial Park and you can find “help wanted” signs in front of just about every factory.
Kendallville dropped job creation requirements from its tax abatement scoring system two and a half years ago, stating that many firms simply couldn’t reliably meet any hiring goals because of the squeeze on workers.
Reminder: There were no bonus unemployment payments prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and there were labor shortages then, too.
Are there some people who are still sitting at home cashing unemployment checks instead of working? Maybe.
But, locally at least, the notion that unemployment checks are causing some massive labor shortage is flatly disingenuous and not supported by the numbers.
This isn’t a new problem. It existed before COVID-19 and it persists now.
But if political leaders are serious about solving labor issues and not just chalking up cheap political digs, here’s some ideas about ways to actually incentivize people to work, as opposed to a method of trying to disincentivize people from not working:
• Pay a wage that would make not working hard to justify financially. Anyone earning more than $14.15 per hour would make more working than collecting unemployment with the current $300 extra benefit.
Considering that normal unemployment benefits in Indiana pay just 47% of previous earnings, it’s not so much that people are normally incentivized to get off benefits and seek work, it’s more that trying to survive on less than half of your earnings is more likely to end up with you homeless and starved if you don’t take whatever job comes along first, no matter how dismal the pay and working conditions, just to make ends meet.
• Support “quality” full-time jobs. You can find a plethora of job listings with part-time hours, low wages and no benefits. The industries complaining loudest right now — food and hospitality — are notorious for these. Any guesses why those jobs don’t get filled? (Hint: They stink.)
• Support child care, which is necessary to allow parents to work reliably and can cost anywhere from $100-$300 per week depending on location. Families with two or more children may be disincentivized from having both parents work, because the cost of paying for child care may be close to or higher than the earnings that second worker would pull in if they were employed.
• Incentivize housing growth. You know why employers can’t find workers around here? Because there’s been basically no population growth for nearly 20 years and, even if people wanted to come here, they can’t because there is basically no rental or housing stock readily available for them to move in to.
