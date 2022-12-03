Ryan Steele was speaker on Saturday, November 12, for the monthly breakfast of the United Methodist Church at Plymouth First UMC. Ryan graduated from Methodist College with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Marketing with a Concentration in Professional Golf Management. In 2009 he went to work for the PGA as their Golf Management University Coordinator. Currently, Ryan is the Head Golf Professional at Swan Lake Resort.

The Rev. Dave Hogsett is a retired United Methodist pastor. He can be e-mailed at davidh15503@embarqmail.com.