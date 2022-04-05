Thoughts on the domestic life …
There are four of us in the plush residence we refer to as the East Gardens: the beautiful co-conspirator wife, the boy, the girl and yours truly.
The East Gardens consists of
• a lower spa level and the maid’s working area (the basement) where I lift weights and do the laundry, respectively.
• the main, or mansion level, consists of the master bedroom, the living room, dining room, kitchen and bathroom.
• the penthouse suites (more commonly known as the upstairs), where the girl and boy reside, an additional spare — as yet unnamed — room and a bathroom.
• off the main level there is a small one-season room which we refer to as the grand terrace.
To the rear of the grounds of the East Gardens is our one-unit carriage house, which is filled with so much, uh, stuff, that a carriage would never fit there, much less a horse.
One thing I have noticed recently as lord of said manor is that the use of most products is directly related to the availability of said products.
Let’s take pink lemonade as an example.
On a regular basis, an entire pitcher of pink lemonade can be made at noon on a Saturday. By 3 p.m. on that Saturday, 97% of the lemonade is gone, leaving perhaps a quarter inch of liquid remaining in the container.
Not enough for even one-third of a glass.
And that’s pretty much how much will still be left at 6 p.m. Saturday. And 9 p.m. And midnight. And 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The boy and girl could be literally dying of thirst, scabs on their lips, eyes sunken, and neither would touch that remaining quarter-inch of liquid left in the container.
Perhaps, they think that lemonade, particularly pink lemonade, goes bad? That somehow the bottom of the proverbial barrel is poisonous?
Weeks go by, and the entire refrigerator becomes coated with pink lemonade that has slowly, slowly, slowly evaporated from the container inside the sealed frigid refrigerator and condensed back down over everything.
(Which smells better than the boy’s room, but that’s another story)
If it were just lemonade, it might be an isolated incident.
But there are other examples. Examples with more serious consequences than even dying of thirst.
Like a good-size toilet paper roll.
That stuff is used like it’s going out of style. I half expect to find the boy and girl have made tiny papier mache scale models of the house with the stuff.
I can walk in, put in a new extra large paper roll (the size of a Volkswagen tire), walk out into the grand living area at the East Gardens, and then immediately go back to the bathroom. And the roll is 97.4% gone.
Almost as if some paper scrounging rodent has been at work making its nest.
Or maybe David Blaine has been at the house disappearing stuff again.
But that remaining 2.6% of the toilet paper, those three wraps around the cardboard roll?
It would last for days. The kids, apparently, would rather walk to their grandparents’ house three quarters of a mile away than learn how to change a toilet paper roll.
I know it can be tricky.
The typical spring-loaded, metal paper roll holder, once free from its perch, will shoot out its end cap with the velocity of an AR-15 round. Mysteriously, as if magnetized, the cap invariably ends up behind the bowl, requiring one to look as if you’re hugging the bowl on your knees in order to retrieve it.
Your hands are flailing around, blind, feeling for a cap the diameter of quarter.
Aside from the nostalgic memories of my college days, this is otherwise an inconvenience.
The trick, is to hold your hand over the edge of the cap as you are taking the roll off. Using this maneuver, it’s possible to cut such soul-searching journeys at the porcelain bus perhaps in half.
I have broached this idea with the boy and the girl.
But so far, no takers.
The issues with pink lemonade and toilet paper? I observe the same phenomenon with milk, laundry detergent and soap detergent.
Everything but money.
The last of it doesn’t last very long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.