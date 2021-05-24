Remember when Netflix first became a thing?
I mean, Netflix after the mails-you-DVDs period at its inception?
Netflix streaming featured a ton of movies, TV shows and even some new original content that you could pick at any time you wanted from the comfort of your couch.
Cutting cable service was a no-brainer. Why pay $60 or more per month for TV so I can watch old episodes of Chopped on Food Network and weekly reruns of the excellent Mean Girls movie as well as 250 other channels I never tune to ever?
Instead, you could pay $8 per month (at the time) and have control over what you want to watch whenever you want to watch it. It's no surprise that streaming gained almost instant popularity and took over the entertainment world.
And, like all great innovations, what started off as amazing is now becoming nearly unbearable.
I recount this history because this week, my wife and I started up a subscription to HBO Max. We did this primarily because Ashley wanted to watch some one-shot Friends reunion show coming out this week (Friends is terrible, Seinfeld is the superior New York-based sitcom of the '90s because it's actually funny).
She also wants to watch some Sex and the City reboot coming later this year, meanwhile we're watching some other shows like the animated Close Enough, from the guy who created Regular Show on Cartoon Network which is one of our favorite shows. There's other movies and show we'll probably click over to.
HBO Max is $15 per month.
Her plan is that we'll subscribe this month and then cancel it after we've watched all the stuff we want to watch. I'm skeptical as to whether that will actually happen.
We now have HBO Max on top of subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Peacock, as well as a yearly membership with web content creator Rooster Teeth. We have an Amazon Prime membership, too, which gives us access to content via Amazon's streaming service. And Ashley also watches Freeform, but at least that's free.
See the problem here?
We started out with Netflix and Hulu like most people. At the time, $15-$20 per month was a huge savings over cable, so we made that switch, recognizing we would be giving up some favorites we used to watch live (or at least, DVR) on cable channels.
We added Disney+ primarily in order to watch The Mandalorian, but now it also gets extensive use because Luke's favorites Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and Mickey and the Roadster Racers are on it.
We got Peacock this past summer because Ashley wanted to watch the new Saved By the Bell (which was actually pretty good, in my opinion) but she also watches frequently because it hosts Parks and Recreation, one of her favorites.
And now HBO Max.
With those five streaming services on our TV, we're at about $50 per month in subscription fees.
There are others too, like Paramount+, that has some Star Trek stuff I'd like to watch, but I'm not paying for another streaming service.
And you'd think, "Well, with all of those lined up, you should be able to watch whatever you want whenever you want to!"
Right? Wrong! There are still pretty wide gaps in content, stuff that isn't available anywhere.
Perfect example: A few months ago I wanted to watch Alien, the 1979 sci-fi space thriller starring Sigourney Weaver. Classic movie. Critically acclaimed. Spawned a long list of terrible sequels and spinoffs.
It's got to be on one of the many streaming services I have access too, right? Wrong! I ended up renting it for $3 from Amazon Prime Video because it's available on ZERO streaming services, not even on the ones I don't have.
The streaming market has become so segmented that the things that once made it great — having lots of content available at low cost at the push of a button — are now being diluted away into nothing.
It's not cheap and it's not convenient any more, because who else has flipped to three or four different services looking for a show or movie you are in the mood for only to not find it anywhere and then swear up and down you're living room about why am I paying for all this stuff if I can't even get what I want?
It's getting to the point where I'd like to cancel all of the subscriptions.
If we want to watch reruns of our fav TV shows, we can put DVDs in the player. If we want a movie, we'll rent it off Amazon Prime. If we want streaming company originals, we'll subscribe for one month, binge it — because streaming shows only produce like 10 episodes that release one per year anyway — then dump it.
I feel like we're a year or two or three away from the next innovation that will solve the streaming segmentation problem, but, in the meantime, I guess I'll have to continue to muddle through it.
Because otherwise we'd have to, you know, turn off the TV and go outside or something.
I shudder at the thought.
