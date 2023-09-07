Harvest time is here and all the work making your soil healthy, growing, and planting your seeds and seedlings, watering and tending have come to their fruition! Quite literally.
Tomatoes, onions, beets, eggplant, squash and melon are there for the picking. Perhaps you fared better, but several of my vegetables succumbed to critters. Bunnies mostly stayed away but they did eat the stalks off my onions, so I had to harvest early, and flea beetles had their way with my eggplants. Ants left my tomatillo alone but ate to the ground my artichokes. What gives?
Ants were my main problem this year in one of my raised beds. The ants seemed to be bedding in the folds of the artichokes, which I grow for their glorious flower, and the ants just wouldn’t be deterred. It turns out the ants are attracted to the sweet, sticky substance produced by aphids, which are tiny insects that often infest artichoke plants.
Ants and aphids have a special mutually beneficial relationship. In exchange for the sweet sticky substance created by the aphids, the ants protect and “farm” the aphids. Aphids cannot survive without the protection of ants from various predators.
Aphids can be found on the backs of leaves and can come in a variety of colors from green to black to yellow to red. Ladybugs and lacewings are natural predators but pruning heavily effected leaves is often a good way to lesson the damage. Spraying the underside of the leaves with a strong stream of water can also knock off the aphids and it’s difficult for them to re-establish.
Neem oil or insecticidal soap can help eliminate a heavily infested leaf or branch. I have used the water blast method on plants and young aspen trees with good results. The neem oil or soap stick to the bug and it is very difficult for them to breathe, and they suffocate.
Some people use a barrier to prevent ants from climbing up. The use of diatomaceous earth can help prevent ants from getting into the plants as can talcum powder. Another suggestion is to plant companion plants that the ants don’t like. Marigolds, nasturtiums, or garlic can be planted near the artichokes to help reduce the attractiveness of a plant to aphids. All gardens can also benefit from moving your veggies each year to different positions in your garden. Crop rotation helps to enrich the soil with different plant nutrients that each plant brings in and replenishes the soil. That way, the plants don’t deplete the soil of their specific nutrient need.
Flea beetles were also bothersome to me and my hoped-for eggplant, leaving small irregular holes in the leaves. They are attracted to radishes, broccoli, cabbage, turnips, potatoes, spinach and more. The flea beetle is a generally a very small (1/16 to 1/8 inch long) and they are black, bronze, bluish or brown to metallic gray. They have relatively large legs which are used for jumping, especially when disturbed. Flea beetles live through the winter in leaf litter, wooded areas, and hedges and then in the early spring, the female beetle lays eggs in the soil and in the roots. Newly hatched larva feed on the roots of tender seedlings. The adults do the most damage when feeding on the leaves and stems of the plant and leaving it pocked with holes.
Methods to rid yourself of flea beetles include placing yellow sticky tape that will catch the bugs as they jump around the plant; or dusting talcum powder directly on the leaves to help repel these bugs. Also, a mix of two cups isopropyl alcohol, five cups water and one tablespoon of dish soap has been known to work. Test out this mix on a leaf of the plant overnight, and if there are no adverse effects, spray on the rest of the plant.
The last menace that I had to deal with was squash beetles. I only had two squash plants, but these large, flat, grey bugs seemed to love parking on the squash. Adult squash bugs are about 5/8 inch long and winged, and the underside of the abdomen is orange browned striped. This bug sucks the sap from the leaves, fruit and vine of the squash or melon plant.
Remedies include two tablespoons of dish detergent with a gallon of water, spray on the bugs and under the leaves. Boiled coffee grounds have been known to work. Boil the grounds in water and let cool before spraying on the plant. Neem oil, just like the aphids, will suffocate the squash beetle. Diatomaceous Earth sprinkled on the leaves and around the plant can help eliminate the squash bug nymphs. Plants that help to ward off squash bugs are marigolds, nasturtiums, catnip, dill, lavender and oregano.
The summer was certainly not a total loss. I did get a great crop of tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, tomatillo and garlic. However, next year, I think I’m going to plan as much for the bugs as I do for the veggies.
