Cathy was talking with her daughter-in-law, Megan, who lives in Australia, and Megan shared a story about Thomas, who will be 3 at the beginning of June. Thomas is the big brother of Marta, who just turned 1. Megan was at the stove cooking dinner, and she did not realize that Thomas was behind her. Unbeknownst to Megan, Thomas managed to take a cup and reach an egg on the kitchen counter. He cracked the egg … all over the floor! When Megan discovered what Thomas had done, baby Marta was already playing in the mess on the floor. Megan started to clean it up. Thomas got in her way, so Megan told him, “Get out of the kitchen and go and play with your toys.” When Megan had finished cooking, she called Thomas to the table. Thomas came back into the kitchen and said, “I helped Mum with an egg. Mum cross!” It was then that Megan realized that Thomas actually thought he had been helping her. “My heart broke a little!” Megan told Cathy. — Cathy Linsenmayer of Rome City and Italy
+++
Many years ago, before she started teaching, Nancy Schall took a precocious little girl outside to help feed the chickens. As the hungry hens and chicks scurried to greedily eat the feed, Nancy said, ”Just look at those pigs!” Kelly, 3, was indignant! She told Nancy firmly, “Those aren’t pigs; they are chickens!” — Nancy Schall of Lake Pleasant, Orland
+++
Violette, 18 months old, is named after her grandmother, my sister, Vi. Grandmother Vi told me that the other day Violette suddenly started “talking.” They began working on “grandmother” and suddenly Violette said something that sounded like “Ga-motter.” Grandmother Vi was delighted. She pointed to Violette and said, “Violette,” and pointed to herself and said, “Grandmother.” Grandmother Vi repeated this a couple of times. Baby Violette smiled. Then, with joy Baby Violette pointed to Vi and said, “Violette” and then pointed to herself and said “Ga-motter!” — Vi Wysong of Wawaka
+++
A recent story in this column reminded Cindy Bevington Olmstead of her granddaughter, Holly, who now has a 2-year-old of her own. Many years ago Holly, 2, was with family at Cindy’s house. When it was time to go, she didn’t want to leave so she started “fro-ing a fit” with loud wailing. In the middle of it, her dad picked her up and told her to hush because they were leaving no matter how hard she cried. At this, Holly put the brakes on her fit; with a quivering lip, she said, “Well, I need chocolate then!” Cindy thought it was funny that Holly thought chocolate was as good as staying at Grandma’s, not to mention that the fit was over just like that! — Cindy Bevington Olmstead of Angola
+++
