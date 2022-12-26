On Feb. 9, my wife and I are going to see "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" at the Embassy Theater, featuring a live chat with the William Shatner after the screening.
It was the biggest and best of my Christmas presents this year.
My wife was relieved that I finally got to open the tickets as I have apparently been trying to ruin the gift for months now since she bought them in October.
Perhaps sensing the tickets from information floating in the ether, I have recently had a hankering to watch Wrath of Khan, as it is the best of the Star Trek movies.
We received a streaming box from my dad for Christmas, and as I was browsing movie titles I stumbled across some Star Trek flicks and it made me want to watch Wrath of Khan. After scanning the titles, however, the service had all of the original series Star Trek movies except Wrath of Khan.
(I instead settled on watching the second-best Star Trek movie — Star Trek: First Contact, featuring the Next Generation crew and Captain Picard's Ahab-like obsession with defeating the Borg.)
I still wanted to watch it and had planned to last weekend. By then, Ashley had taken my DVD off the shelf and wrapped it as a vehicle for which to carry the theater tickets. Unbeknownst to me, she was running interference to keep me from watching it that night.
(Knowing me, I would have gone to the shelf to grab the DVD and not found it, then been like, "What the heck!? I swear I had that movie!" but then shrugged and second-guessed myself as to whether I ever did and then probably moved on anyway. The secret would have remained safe.)
Then, this past week I got a third bump from the universe to try to get me to watch it. I was browsing the aisles of Kendallville Walmart — it was my third trip to a grocery in three days in search of frozen hash browns for Christmas-Day cheesy potatoes — and after finding the hash browns I went browsing through toys to get some last-minute gifts for Luke's stocking. While there, I stumbled across the action figure aisle where they had Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock and Khan action figures. Despite the temptation to buy them all, I resisted, and walked out without them.
Now, I'll be seeing Wrath of Khan on the big screen. Again. It's my second time despite the movie being made in 1982, four years before I was born, as I previously went to a screening at the Historic Artcraft Theatre in Franklin. I went to that screening with Ashley and convinced my dad and my brother to come to Franklin, too, and we had a family outing.
It'll be great to see it again and see Shatner, who we just saw on this past season of Fox's "The Masked Singer" as one of the mystery performers. They mentioned on the show that Shatner was 92 and I was like "No way is that right," then looked it up to find out, yes, he is actually that old.
Most of the original Star Trek cast is now dead, with only Shatner, George Takei (Mr. Sulu, who we're seeing at the Purdue Fort Wayne omnibus lecture in April) and Walter Koenig (Ensign Chekov) being the only main cast left. We just lost Nichelle Nichols (Lt. Uhara) this year.
All of this to say, as we were talking about Star Trek over dinner, Luke chimed in from his high chair with, "Geek! Geek! Geek! Geek!"
I looked at him and went, "One, where did you learn that word? Two, that's not very nice. And three, don't call people names!"
But as you're now 600 words deep into this column, you may be sitting there thinking "Geek! Geek! Geek! Geek!" too.
And that's fine. Star Trek fans have long been branded as geeks and nerds and weirdos for (admittedly) getting too into the long-running science fiction fantasy franchise.
But Star Trek has always been a part of my life.
Legends state that my dad used to feed me my baby bottle while watching episodes of Star Trek. When I was a kid, I used to watch Next Generation episodes with my dad and then, in 1995, when "Star Trek: Voyager" debuted, it became a weekly father-son bonding ritual to sit down and watch the new episode together.
Beyond that, Star Trek remains an inspiration.
There are the technological achievements that seemed fantastical then but are commonplace now like voice-activated computers, handheld communicators, video screens and touch-screen tablets and computers. We're yet to develop tri-corder scanning technology, faster-than-light warp drives, phasers and — the two I'm looking forward to most — holodecks and transporters, but there's still time.
Humanity in the 23rd century has come a long way. Not only did we emerge from the nuclear holocaust of World War III, Earth rose to become part of the galactic community after the discovery of warp technology. First contact with the Vulcans opened Earth and humanity to a wider universe and elevated our species beyond the petty squabbles that left us on the brink of extinction just a decade earlier.
While a unified Earth becoming part of the the galactic United Federation of Planets probably sounds like a nightmare to anti-globalist conspiracy theorists in the here and now, Star Trek has always been the promise of a better future.
That, after all, was part of the premise of the original series and its 1960s-post-World-War-II cast that included a logic-wired alien, a black woman and Japanese and Russian men. It brought together all of these people on the bridge of a starship, working cooperatively toward their better shared future.
And that's what has always captivated me about Star Trek, that optimistic promise humanity's best days are still ahead of us, that we can still aspire to become more and better than we are now.
And so, I will continue along as we all boldly go where no man has gone before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.