Several years ago, Plymouth First United Methodist Church discovered that there were serious problems with the roof and dorm over their sanctuary. Very likely the whole structure could collapse, causing damage not only to the church, but to surrounding buildings. All programs taking place in the building were moved to the educational building, studies were done, and measures were taken to prevent the collapse of the structure. Unfortunately, the congregation could not return to the building until the problems were fixed.
To add to the church difficulties was the pandemic. Now the church could not even worship in the fellowship hall in the educational building. The question of how to address the problems persist until the present. Compounding the issues is waiting for what the insurance company will do. Needless to say, this has been a very difficult and trying time for the church.
Many years ago, I read a book that talked about the importance of businesses, organizations and groups, keeping focused on their prime directives. One of the examples they used was the development of the car industry in the early 20th Century. Companies that made horse drawn wagons who saw their prime directive as providing wagons for horses mostly failed. In many cases, companies who saw their prime directive as providing transportation, were able to succeed and thrive.
Jesus’ farewell charge to His disciples in Matthew was not “Go therefore and build facilities.” He said, “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything that I have commanded you. And remember, I am with you always, to the end of the ages.” (Matthew 28:19,20) This was Jesus’ prime directive to his followers.
Facilities are important and have their place. However, they are resources to help churches fulfill their prime directive, not an end in themselves. One receives power from the Holy Spirit by focusing on the prime directive, not the resources to carry it out. If we are faithful to Jesus’ charge, He has given us the assurance that He will be with us to help acquire the resources we need.
On the front page of the Friday, July 16, 2021, Plymouth Pilot News, was a picture of seven smiling members of First United Methodist Church. They are members of the Social Concerns Committee, who were outside gathering donations for “Help Thy Neighbor” project. No building was needed to carry out this project. They were responding to Jesus’ prime directive and were energized and filled with enthusiasm. This is just one example of where First United Methodist Church continues to focus on Jesus’ prime directive notwithstanding the problems with a part of their facilities.
If businesses, organizations, clubs and other groups want to succeed when difficulties and times of change come, it is imperative that they keep their eyes on their prime directive. They need to ask themselves the question “What is our fundamental mission and how do we fulfill it at this time and in this place?” Focusing on the prime directive can bring perspective, energy and purpose to deal with serious problems when they arise. The solution of how to address current difficult problems, like a roof that needs serious repair, lies in asking “What do we need to do to continue fulfilling our prime directive?”
