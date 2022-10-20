House Republicans have made their "Committment to America" should they retake the chamber this fall, which seems likely based on how dismally the first two years of President Joe Biden's administration has gone.
The multi-point plan is full of the last two years of talking points on gas prices, inflation and, of course, making sure transgender individuals don't get equal rights.
Tucked away at the bottom of the one page summary of the plan is also "Save and strengthen Social Security and Medicare."
Coincidentally, that point doesn't appear anywhere in more detail on the Commitment to America website, kind of like no one wants to extrapolate on it, because an accurate translation is probably more like "reduce spending on Social Security and Medicare."
"Entitlement reform" as it's often called, has been a topic since the days of former vice presidential candidate and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.
(Let's pause a moment and reflect on Ryan's meteoric ascendancy and equally rapid fall from grace after serving a mere four years and change in the House before bailing out.)
Democrats are quick to claim that Republicans are poised to hop in and hack both programs to pieces if they regain control of Congress. That's overpriced-college-theater-degree dramatics, but it's no secret Republicans are looking for ways to trim costs in the area.
Take a look at the Republican Study Committee budget proudly produced by Rep. Jim Banks, who chairs that committee. There are lengthy sections about proposed changes to both programs, not least of which include continued elevation of the age of eligibility caps so that people like me will have to be older and work longer to ever see those benefits.
Republicans would tell you they're going to somehow save a boatload of money on these programs without having to impact benefits, but that immediately sets off skepticism alarms for those of us in society who still have them.
It's kind of like me telling my wife we need to eat out at restaurants less to save money but, don't worry, she won't notice any difference.
The national debt is suddenly a crisis again after not being a crisis for exactly four years, and Social Security and Medicare admittedly are part of the reason why.
If I were running for office, I'd select the actually-could-work-to-help-cut-the-debt-plan of spend less AND increase taxes, ensuring I'd get votes from absolutely no one. Reducing expenses AND raising revenue at the same time is so logical no one in Congress is capable of comprehending it.
Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, for example, says we just need to cut all the wasteful discretionary spending. I've pointed out many times to his comments that, even if Congress cut 100% of all non-military discretionary spending — transportation, education, ag, energy, veterans benefits, health, everything, all of it — the U.S. would still run an annual deficit of about $200 billion per year (when the deficit was $1 trillion per year under Trump).
So unless you want to start weed-whacking military (Republicans would never, although today "Republican" doesn't mean the same thing it did 10 years ago) and mandatory spending (like Social Security and Medicare), you can't balance the budget by cutting alone. You just can't. There's not enough there.
Social Security and Medicare make up around $2 trillion per year, over a quarter of total federal spending annually.
So, the thought that you could save a lot of money tinkering in there might be natural.
And if that's where Republicans really do want to go, they may find themselves shooting themselves right in the face with a core constituency.
The currently retired or near-retirement, the older people who make up a good chunk of the conservative base of America, well, they might have a little concern about such plans.
You can't raise sewer rates in town $10 a month without hearing someone at a city council meeting inevitably piping up to raise an issue about people living on a "fixed income."
So let's go mucking around in the sole source of income for some and/or the medical benefits that they rely on them to keep them alive and well in old age. We've been hearing about how hard inflation has hit these impoverished seniors, so I'm sure tinkering with their two sole lifelines will go over just fine.
Granted, with the disdain for public health measures such as it is, rising anti-vaccine sentiment, drug overdoses and gun violence, life expectancy in America is actually dropping, so maybe we'll save on entitlements simply by encouraging people to die younger.
I mean, Republicans did lead the way in trying to reduce entitlement spending during the pandemic by fighting COVID-19 countermeasures and spreading vaccine disinformation thus allowing the virus to kill off proportionally larger shares of their constituents than Democrats, as a recent Yale study of political affiliation and virus deaths in Ohio and Florida demonstrated.
But back on a serious and non-macabre note, if a new GOP Congress wants to kick around that entitlement fireball impacting a large and engaged voting bloc, well, don't come crying if you end up getting burned.
You might want to consider other options, but hey, what do I know? I'm just a 36-year-old Millennial with extreme pessimism about my financial prospects in my golden years from three decades of watching irresponsible, failed governance as two parties take turns blaming the other side while themselves actively making the problem worse.
So maybe it is time for older generations to start taking the responsibility and suffering some of the pain for their inaction and impotence that got us to this point in the first place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.