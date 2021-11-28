As winter approaches, COVID-19 case counts appear to be on the rise. So, it would be wise to remember that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is circulating among us, and many people are not vaccinated. The youngest of us, those under 5 years old, are not even eligible to receive a vaccine.
Many of us will be traveling to spend time with family and friends during the holiday season. So, we should consider taking some precautions for the sake of our loved ones as well as ourselves.
If you are planning air travel, the risk of COVID-19 is lower than in a standard office building, classroom, supermarket, or commuter train, though the risk is still not zero.
In general, air enters the cabin from overhead inlets and flows downwards towards floor-level outlets. So, air enters and leaves the cabin at approximately the same seat row or immediately adjacent rows. The airflow in modern airplanes has been measured at three times the amount mandated for infection control rooms in hospitals. It takes the ventilation system of a plane about six minutes to reduce the number of viral particulates in the air by 99.9%.
In addition, since planes are considered mass transit, face masks are required by federal mandate. Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is required in indoor areas of public transportation (including on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the U.S.) and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations. Travelers are not required to wear a mask in outdoor areas of a conveyance (like on open deck areas of a ferry or the uncovered top deck of a bus). In spite of what you may have heard, masks do make a difference in our risk of infection.
No matter how you might plan to travel, you should not go if you are sick or if you have been around someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days. Also, do not travel with someone who is sick.
Other precautions still generally apply including:
• Avoid close contact by staying at least six feet apart (about two arms’ length) from anyone who is not from your household.
• Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).
• Avoid contact with anyone who is sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Consider getting tested for COVID-19.
It would be best to delay travel until you are fully vaccinated. If you are not fully vaccinated, get tested with a viral test one to three days before your trip.
Do not travel if …
• You have been exposed to COVID-19 unless you are fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days.
• You are sick.
• You tested positive for COVID-19 and have not ended your 10-day isolation period (even if you are fully vaccinated).
• You are waiting for results of a COVID-19 test. If your test comes back positive while you are at your destination, you will need to isolate and postpone your return until it is safe for you to end isolation. Your travel companions may need to self-quarantine.
It is wise to remember the COVID-19 is not the only dangerous virus. The influenza (flu) season has begun but is probably not here in full force yet.
Flu season may
be severe in U.S.
Two factors might signal a severe flu season is in store for the U.S.: (1) outbreaks at college campuses and (2) a dominant strain associated with particularly bad flu seasons.
Among other campuses, more than 500 students have contracted the flu since Oct. 6 at the University of Michigan. The campus’s flu positivity rate is 37%, compared with the country’s 0.3% flu positivity rate. About 77% of cases at the university so far have been in unvaccinated students.
It is still early in the flu season, but more than 90% of flu cases so far this year are the influenza A H3N2 strain. That strain is generally associated with more severe flu seasons with higher rates of hospitalization and death.
Fortunately, that strain is included in the flu shot this year. But that does not help unless the vaccine has been given. Also, there is plenty of time left in the season for the dominant strain to change.
Last year, the flu season was mild, possibly because the things we were doing against COVID-19 were also effective against other viruses, like influenza.
This year, many of us are letting our guards down in spite of the viruses circulating among us.
Although I know it is not directly biblical, I believe in the motto, “God helps those who help themselves.” Our ability to be vaccinated against flu and COVID-19 is a gift we should not ignore.
