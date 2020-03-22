“But soon a gale swept down upon them as they rowed, and the sea grew very rough. They were three or four miles out when suddenly they saw Jesus walking toward the boat! They were terrified, but he called out to them and told them not to be afraid. Then they were willing to let him in, and immediately the boat was where they were going!” John 6:19-21 (Life Application Bible)
Just some random thoughts. I worry, I fret and I know why ... I do not FROG (Forever Rely On God) but I try.
After my adventure into a big box store this past week I came home and was exhausted and filled with sorrow.
People were so rude and selfish and in their own little world. I was totally amazed at the shelves in the store. I just could not imagine it was as bad as I was hearing until I saw it with my own eyes.
As I sit here at my desk and Daniel, my kitty, lies in the chair next to me, I am filled with awe at the “Presence” I feel of the Holy Spirit being right beside us. Just a bit ago I was filled with sorrow after reading my email and the news online. It seems like a nightmare or some science fiction story. Like Nic, my son, told me today, “It feels like ‘The Twilight Zone.’”
Reading Revelations’ ... is this “thing” that is happening one of the Four Horsemen, or is it just mankind’s own making, with all the greed, sexual connotations seen everywhere so openly, lying, cheating each other, people not being filled with the love and care they really should be all about, and is pretend “love, kindness and service,” often what I really see? I have seen it all and it is getting worse.
Yet, there still is so much good in this world and so many loving and caring folks, but still here we are acting so terrible, some of us, and to what purpose?!
Then, as I write, the beautiful calming “essence” pours over me and I feel the love from above and feel through my fingers, as I type, the wanting to gently touch and give a hug to all those I love, even though some of us have never met in person and some, in my life, are so many years ago, in my past life, but yet ever present in my heart and soul. I feel, now more than ever, never to hug again, would utterly break my heart.
So, to all of you who read this, I send my prayers that “All will be well,” Julian of Norwich. She had much faith, however, she was cloistered, “kept away from the outside world; sheltered.” Folks came to her for prayer and she lived with her cat in a part of a church with only two windows and one door. She gave so much to so many.
I guess, as we are ordered to stay cloistered, we need to spend more time praying and contemplating beautiful thoughts and fill our hearts with all the love that God sends to us. We may not be able to “touch,” but we are able to love long distance/distanced in space, wherever we are gathered, (sparsely) and I intend to do just that.
Sending Christian love to you all and praying that you stay well and know how loved you are by so many in your lives, even folks you may never know who really love you for who you are.
You can love the smiles, the kind words, and the caring actions you see in others, and others can see in you the love that God sends to your hearts, as you give freely of that LOVE.
May God bless you and your families and any animal companions you may have.
