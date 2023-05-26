Attracting good people to work in early learning is hard. As Child Care Provider Appreciation Day came and went on May 12, we offered them thanks for the hard work that they do. But that appreciation is not enough.
Pay is low. Very low, like $10-$11 an hour in some cases. There are usually no benefits like insurance. An employee might get some paid time off or free/reduced child care costs, but that’s about it. This sounds like a job that recent high school or college graduates are lining up to do, right? Of course not.
Here’s the bottom line. The people we are paying to take care of and educate our youngest citizens can barely take care of their own families. Our appreciation of their hard work and sacrifice is no longer enough.
So what is enough? We have a list.
Elevate the status of child care and early learning jobs. These are not babysitters — they are teachers who are shaping the brains of our newborns to 5-year-olds during the most critical time of their brain development.
Pay them a teacher’s salary. Right now in Noble County, many child care providers make $10-$11 an hour. That’s about $22,000 annually for a full-time employee. The average salary for an East Noble School Corporation teacher, according to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance via the IndyStar, is more than $50,000.
Support child care workers by allowing them to automatically qualify for Child Care Development Fund Vouchers. It’s wonderful that some child care programs offer free care for the children of employees, but that hurts the program, as well. One local program has a classroom of four infants … three of those are employee children who are receiving care for free. That is a huge loss in funding for that program … and is not sustainable.
Offer benefits, like insurance or medical care.
There is one huge plus to working in child care … a benefit that many other career options don’t have. It’s called the T.E.A.C.H. Scholarship through the Indiana Association for the Education of Young Children.
Child care workers who are going to school to earn their child development associate certificate, associate degree, bachelor’s degree, or even master’s degree in a related field can qualify for a scholarship that will pay 90% of their tuition (right now, the scholarship covers 100% of tuition, but that is expected to expire later this year).
This is an amazing benefit! The downside is that to qualify, you must be working AND going to school … something that is hard to do, especially if you have a family of your own.
To make it easier for child care workers to continue their education, schools like Ivy Tech are always looking for ways to make learning more convenient.
One of the next solutions up for discussion is an online class for students that would happen during naptime in their child care, or residency programs that would allow teachers to earn college credit for their work in the classroom.
So why aren’t child care and early learning teachers able to make more money and receive benefits? It’s the cost of child care.
While parents struggle to pay the cost of tuition, the amount they are paying often doesn’t cover a program’s operating expenses … even at the current low levels of pay for teachers.
That’s why organizations are coming together to change that. We need to advocate for the “true” – or “sustainable” — cost of care. What does it truly cost per week to care for one child? The cost would vary per program, but it would also likely be more than most parents can pay.
The only way to increase tuition costs to pay early learning teachers appropriately, while still ensuring that tuition is affordable for parents, is more widely available financial assistance.
Right now, Child Care Development Fund vouchers (CCDF) are available to families making 127% or less of the federal poverty level. For a family of three, that’s less than $33,000.
The state legislature just recently approved increasing the financial qualification levels for On My Way Pre-K to 150% of the federal poverty level. That’s about $37,000 for a family of three. It’s an improvement, for sure, but is it enough?
Noble County’s Tri-Share Program is designed to fill the gap for families that make too much money to qualify for state assistance, but still not enough to comfortably afford child care. The Tri-Share Program, which splits the cost of child care three ways between the family, an employer, and funds from the county, has set its top income qualifying limit at 300% of the federal poverty level. For a family of three, that’s more than $74,000.
“Affordable” child care is defined as paying 7% or less of a family’s annual income for child care. In LaGrange and Noble counties, the average cost per year for a family with one child is between $7,800 and $8,800. That’s about 12% of the income for a family making that $74,000 threshold for enrollment in the Tri-Share Program. If a family is enrolled in the program and paying 1/3 of that amount, their annual percentage cuts down to just 4% of their salary.
The Tri-Share Program is one example of how employers can chip in to support child care for their employees, but there are other ways businesses can help to increase the sustainability of child care programs:
• Reserving seats in a child care: This model has been used before in Northeast Indiana. A business pays to reserve a certain number of seats in a program for their employees. The employees may pay all the child care costs to that program, or in some cases, the business might subsidize the costs for their employees.
• Donating to a program for “first dibs” on seats. This is something being tossed around locally as we develop new programs. If businesses donate to help fund construction or operating costs, can their employees get first dibs on seats that open up in the program, or be moved to the top of the wait list?
Employer supports for child care are not going to be a one-size fits all solution. We are open to discussing all possibilities to determine what is right for a particular business or child care program. Some of those conversations are going on right now in LaGrange and Noble counties.
The bottom line is that it’s important to appreciate the work that early learning teachers do, but it’s past time to put our money where our mouth is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.